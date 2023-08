Mick Halford/Tracey Collins could produce the winner

Kev fancies 14/1 15.00 shout in the Guinness Galway Hurdle

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis during Goodwood. T&Cs apply.

The Galway Festival is nearing the halfway mark already, but it is in the second half of proceedings that the going gets really tough. And that's just for those that are spending their nights on the town!

The level of competitiveness never really eases off at Galway and winners will always be hard to find, but we'll keep trying as the whole week can be changed by one home run.

No. 13 (11) Inchturk (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 11 Trainer: M. Halford & T. Collins, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 80

The first race of interest is the Rockshore Refreshingly Irish Handicap (15:20) and the Mick Halford/Tracey Collins combo might well have the answer to it in Inchturk.

The four-year-old won a maiden when trained solely by Mick Halford last year, but has gone missing in a few starts in handicaps since. However, he showed notably more promise on his latest start in a handicap at Killarney.

Returning from a break of almost four months in a first-time tongue tie, he was noted making solid late headway from mid-division to finish fourth. It wouldn't be at all surprising if his connections have had a big red circle around the Galway Festival for him for quite some time and he can be expected to be in better shape with that run under his belt. T

he prevailing ground will hold no fears for him and a more positive ride is likely to show him off to even better effect. A big run from him would not surprise.

Back Inchturk EW @ 14/115.00 Bet now

No. 16 Captain Conby (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: E. Sheehy, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 137

The main event of the day and one of the highlights of the meeting is the Guinness Galway Hurdle (17:05). This year's renewal is just as competitive as one would expect from this race with it being possible to make a case for any number of the runners.

However, the one I am siding with is the Dusty Sheehy-trained Captain Conby.

The six-year-old has only won two of his 10 starts over hurdles, but that doesn't tell half the story. The son of Conduit has shaped notably well on a number of occasions in valuable handicap hurdles, often coming there travelling particularly well only to not find as much under pressure as seemed likely.

Indeed, on one notable occasion he did just that in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March when eventually beaten by 11½ lengths.

What makes him so interesting in this race is that thus far he has done all of his racing over hurdles over mid-range trips or further.

Yet, the way he shapes suggests that this drop in trip in a race that should offer plenty of pace and cover in front of him is likely to really suit him.

The shorter trip could well prove to be the key to him and he looks to have been lined up for this race.

He shaped very nicely in his prep race on the Flat last month and with the prevailing ground holding no fears for him, he looks to have a fair chance at what will be a big price under Darragh O'Keeffe.