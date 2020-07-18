Joseph O'Brien: Winning start to Sunday would be Music To My Ears

Curragh

Music To My Ears has good chance of winning again

14:35 - Music To My Ears and Memyselfandmoi

Music To My Ears is a lovely progressive filly. She got up close home to win a valuable fillies handicap over this course and distance last month and this looked the obvious next step for her. While she is bred to stay further than this, she doesn't lack for pace and we are happy to keep her at seven furlongs for now. She looks to have a good chance.

Memyselfandmoi is a filly that joined us this year and we were happy with her return to action at Gowran Park last month. She can be quite strong at times, so we have been focusing on getting her to relax. A race like this should suit her well and we've had our eye on it for her for a while, so hopefully she can run well.

Snapraeceps aiming for another good result

16:15 - Snapraeceps and Crotchet

Snapraeceps added some more black type to her CV at Cork last time and looks as good as ever at the minute. This isn't the strongest of Group 2 races and if she could sneak into the frame it would be a great result.

Crotchet took a step forward from her seasonal reappearance when finishing sixth in a Group 3 at Cork last weekend. She seems to stay this longer trip and will hopefully run a solid race in pursuit of some more black type.

Fame And Acclaim aiming to run big race

16:45 - Fame And Acclaim and Dune Of Pilat

Fame And Acclaim is on an upward curve and was impressive in winning at Cork last weekend. This is a much tougher race, but he's clearly improving and the race will suit him. Hopefully he'll run a big race.

Dune Of Pilat is a horse we've always liked. He was impressive in winning at Dundalk and Southwell during the winter, but he had a setback after the latter win that kept him off the track since then. He should sharpen up from whatever he does here, but he works like a good horse and I'd be hoping he'll show plenty of promise for the future.

Magnanimous can build on decent starts

>17:15 - Magnanimous and Zoffany's Delight

Magnanimous is a horse that has always worked well here and he has run well in both his starts. He bumped into a smart one in To Glory at Limerick last time and I'd be hopeful he can improve again from that experience. He should go very well.

Zoffany's Delight has shown some promise in both his starts, but will need to improve a good bit to get involved in the finish here.

Tipperary

Just hoping for a positive start

16:55 - Konitho

Konitho is a horse that showed plenty of promise as a juvenile hurdler, but has had a couple of issues that have kept him off the track for over a year. His schooling over fences has been good and we'll just be hoping that he has a positive start over them here.

Disappointing hurdler makes chasing debut

17:35 - Guttural

Guttural proved a bit disappointing over hurdles, but he can hopefully make up into a better chaser. It would be asking a lot for him to be competitive in a race like this on his chasing debut, so we'll just be hoping that he has a good experience that he can build on.