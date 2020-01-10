Joseph O'Brien: Speak Easy probably the pick of my weekend chances

Saturday

Needs to bounce back but drop in trip might suit

Fairyhouse 14:10 - Us And Them

Us And Them made a promising seasonal reappearance at Gowran Park in October, but has really disappointed us in his last two starts in handicaps. We have decided to drop him back in trip, as his aggressive style of jumping might just be better suited by having more pace in front of him which he should get here with front runners like Ornua and others in the field. It would be hard to have confidence in him after his last two runs, but hopefully he can bounce back and show more here.

Not hopeful for my pair

Fairyhouse 14:45 - The Gunner Murphy and Ballyneety

The Gunner Murphy and Ballyneety have both been disappointing over fences so far and need to improve an awful lot to be anyway competitive in a race like this.

Sunday

In good form and rain will be a positive

Punchestown 13:05 - Speak Easy

Speak Easy ran well on his chasing debut and return from a long absence at Fairyhouse last month. He isn't the easiest to keep right, so we've decided to kick on and send him into Graded company while he is in good form. He has always looked a promising horse that was built to be a chaser, so it wouldn't be a surprise to me if he ran well. The more rain that falls, the better his chance.

Two good prospects but this is tough

Punchestown 14:40 - Anything Will Do and Meticulous

Anything Will Do has been great for us so far, winning four of his five starts over hurdles including two wins over this course and distance. We've been taking baby steps with him to this point, but this represents a proper step up in class for him. He's a horse that keeps improving and we can only hope that he is able to compete in this sort of company, but it does look a tough ask on paper.

Meticulous was one of our better bumper horses last season, winning at Killarney prior to finishing second to Envoi Allen in a Grade 2 bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival. He has taken a little while to come to hand and this represents a tough test for his hurdling debut, so we won't be burdening him with big expectations. If he puts in a clean round of jumping and shows good promise for the future, that will be great. Anything after that would be a bonus.

