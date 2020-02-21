Joseph O'Brien: Pasley can go close at Naas with drop in class

Saturday - Lingfield

Well-bred filly a leading contender

14:40 - Bombshell

Bombshell is a filly that has proven to be a bit of a slow learner on the track. She completely blew the start on her debut back in November, but she has sharpened up with each run since and was away on even terms last time. There are very few options for her over five furlongs in Ireland, so we picked out this race and decided to let her take her chance after seeing the entries. It has cut up into a weak-looking race and her form entitles her to be a leading contender. Hopefully she can get the job done, as she is a well-bred filly being a half-sister to Jash and making her a winner is the priority.

Sunday - Naas

Stronger race but entitled to go close

14:40 - Star Max

Star Max ran his best race yet over fences in a very similar race to this last month. A mistake at the last probably cost him the win that day. This looks a stronger contest of its type and he's been put up 3lb, but he is entitled to go close based on what he did last time.

Drop in class can help Pasley

15:40 - Pasley and Millswyn

This is a nice race for those that haven't quite come up to expectations as juvenile hurdlers thus far. We thoughtPasley would be a smart hurdler this season, but he's found one too good for him in each of his three starts so far. The handicapper has been fair with his initial assessment of him and this represents a drop in class, so hopefully he can go close.

Millswyn has been disappointing over hurdles so far and his initial mark looks quite tough based on what he's achieved. He'll need to show a fair bit of improvement to be competitive.

Improved since debut but this is much tougher

17:10 - Fire Attack

This looks like a smart bumper and we have declared Fire Attack for it. We were very happy to see him make a winning debut in a bumper at Limerick's Christmas meeting as while he had shown plenty at home, we weren't burdening him with big expectations for his debut. Tom gave him a lovely patient ride and he ultimately won with a fair degree of authority. This looks a much stronger race though. He should improve nicely from his debut and hopefully he'll be good and competitive.