Joseph O'Brien: Exciting prospect Darasso straight enough to run a big race

Saturday

Improvement needed but stamina test will suit

Navan 12:45 - Argumental

Argumental got off the mark in a maiden hurdle at Limerick's Christmas meeting, but in truth he was a very lucky winner there as everything went wrong for the runner-up Ciel De Neige and there was only a head in it at the line. This sort of race looks the right next step for him and this stronger test of stamina should definitely suit. He'll need to improve again to go close, but hopefully he can do so.

Testing ground a big plus and he's straight enough to run well

Haydock 15:15 - Darasso

Darasso was a bit of an unknown quantity when he arrived with us last season, but he quickly progressed into a very smart horse, winning a Grade 3 hurdle and a Grade 2 chase. We had every option in the book with him this season, but we've decided to send him down the two-mile hurdle route and see how he stacks up.

We had hoped to run him in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting, but the ground dried out too much for him there so we decided to take him out. We're glad we did now, as he'll get much more testing ground in this contest than he would have there. We've always thought testing ground would be a big help to him, so he has his ideal conditions to show whether he belongs in the conversation amongst the top two-mile hurdlers.

He's likely to improve on what he does, but I think he's straight enough to run a big race.

Should be competitive but he's one for the future

Navan 16:10 - Battle Of Actium

Battle Of Actium made a solid debut in a bumper at Punchestown back in November. He went well for a long way there and just got a bit tired late on. The form of the race has been working out reasonably well since and he should come on from it, so I'd be hoping for an improved showing from him. He's more of a hurdler/chaser in the making, but hopefully he can be good and competitive in a race like this before going over obstacles.

Sunday - Hoping Grey Waters can reach the frame again

Thurles 15:20 - Grey Waters

Grey Waters always tends to look a bit outclassed in races like this, but she has managed to sneak her way into the frame in them before and that's what we'll be hoping she can do here.