- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 5lbs
- OR: 139
Joseph O'Brien: Three chances in the Galway Plate on Wednesday
The Galway Plate is the highlight of the week at the Galway Festival, and Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has three runners in Wednesday's feature contest...
"He ran well on his chasing debut at this meeting last year and looks well handicapped based on his best form over hurdles if he can finally put it all together over fences..."
A trio of chances in the Plate
Galway Plate 18:45 - Early Doors, Us And Them and Mortal
Early Doors gave us all a day to remember when winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last year, but has been a bit disappointing since. He ran well on his chasing debut at this meeting last year and looks well handicapped based on his best form over hurdles if he can finally put it all together over fences, but it is hard to be confident in him doing so in such a competitive race.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Tipperary
|11/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 3lbs
|J. J. Slevin
|21
|18/02/20
|Punchestown
|2/6
|Chase
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 3lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|9.2
|25/01/20
|Fairyhouse
|6/9
|Chase
|2m 5f 100y
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|7.4
|31/12/19
|Punchestown
|2/9
|Chase
|3m 1f 50y
|Gd/sft
|11st 12lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|3.9
|01/08/19
|Galway
|2/7
|Chase
|2m 6f 111y
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|J. J. Slevin
|2.2
|15/03/19
|Cheltenham Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle
|1/24
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 56y
|Gd/sft
|11st 10lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|7.5
|28/12/18
|Leopardstown
|2/7
|Hurdle
|3m
|Good
|11st 10lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|32.25
|02/12/18
|Fairyhouse
|5/9
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 10lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|40
|28/04/18
|Punchestown
|10/24
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Soft
|11st 3lbs
|Barry Geraghty
|9.8
|16/03/18
|Cheltenham Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle
|3/23
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 56y
|Heavy
|11st 8lbs
|J. J. Slevin
|12.76
|04/02/18
|Leopardstown
|9/11
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|11st 9lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|40
|03/12/17
|Fairyhouse
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|11st 7lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|10.87
|11/11/17
|Naas
|1/5
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|10st 13lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|4.49
|30/10/17
|Wexford
|1/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|11st 7lbs
|M. P. Walsh
|1.77
|25/04/17
|Punchestown
|3/16
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 4lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|2.54
|22/02/17
|Punchestown
|1/11
|Bumper
|2m 110y
|Heavy
|11st 7lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|4.71
Us And Them was threatening to be very disappointing last season, but he redeemed himself by running a stormer to finish third in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival in March. This longer trip is a question mark for him and he can be a bit inconsistent at his fences, but if he puts in all together, that run at Cheltenham suggests he can be competitive in a race like this.
Mortal has shown up well enough over fences to suggest he can compete in a race like this. We have had this race in mind for him for a while and hopefully he can run a solid race.
Sole runner fit enough to run well on Thursday
Slige Dala has two solid runs in the book last season and looks like one that will stay well, so this slightly longer trip and stiff finish should play to his strengths. We've had this meeting in mind for him and I think he's fit enough to run well. It's hard to know what we are facing with newcomers from Willie and Gordon, but hopefully our lad will be able to run well.
Gal 29th Jul (2m6f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 29 July, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Galvin
|Royal Rendezvous
|Easy Game
|Us And Them
|Spyglass Hill
|Early Doors
|Snugsborough Benny
|Three Musketeers
|Peregrine Run
|The Storyteller
|Robin Des Foret
|Dinons
|Sub Lieutenant
|The Big Lense
|Mortal
|Livelovelaugh
|Cabaret Queen
|Cap York
|Jett
|The Wests Awake
|Winter Escape
|Blazer
Defied top weight in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham in 2019. Just useful form over fences last season but remains open to improvement in this sphere. Makes handicap chase debut and headgear applied.