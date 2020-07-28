Joseph O'Brien: Three chances in the Galway Plate on Wednesday

A trio of chances in the Plate

Galway Plate 18:45 - Early Doors, Us And Them and Mortal

Early Doors gave us all a day to remember when winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last year, but has been a bit disappointing since. He ran well on his chasing debut at this meeting last year and looks well handicapped based on his best form over hurdles if he can finally put it all together over fences, but it is hard to be confident in him doing so in such a competitive race.

No. 19 Early Doors (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 139 Form: 521/2262-0

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/06/20 Tipperary 11/14 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 11st 3lbs J. J. Slevin 21 18/02/20 Punchestown 2/6 Chase 2m Heavy 11st 3lbs M. P. Walsh 9.2 25/01/20 Fairyhouse 6/9 Chase 2m 5f 100y Soft 11st 12lbs M. P. Walsh 7.4 31/12/19 Punchestown 2/9 Chase 3m 1f 50y Gd/sft 11st 12lbs M. P. Walsh 3.9 01/08/19 Galway 2/7 Chase 2m 6f 111y Good 11st 12lbs J. J. Slevin 2.2 15/03/19 Cheltenham Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle 1/24 Hurdle 2m 4f 56y Gd/sft 11st 10lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 7.5 28/12/18 Leopardstown 2/7 Hurdle 3m Good 11st 10lbs M. P. Walsh 32.25 02/12/18 Fairyhouse 5/9 Hurdle 2m 4f Good 11st 10lbs M. P. Walsh 40 28/04/18 Punchestown 10/24 Hurdle 2m 4f Soft 11st 3lbs Barry Geraghty 9.8 16/03/18 Cheltenham Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle 3/23 Hurdle 2m 4f 56y Heavy 11st 8lbs J. J. Slevin 12.76 04/02/18 Leopardstown 9/11 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 9lbs M. P. Walsh 40 03/12/17 Fairyhouse 2/7 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 7lbs M. P. Walsh 10.87 11/11/17 Naas 1/5 Hurdle 2m Heavy 10st 13lbs M. P. Walsh 4.49 30/10/17 Wexford 1/14 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 7lbs M. P. Walsh 1.77 25/04/17 Punchestown 3/16 Bumper 2m Gd/sft 11st 4lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 2.54 22/02/17 Punchestown 1/11 Bumper 2m 110y Heavy 11st 7lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 4.71

Us And Them was threatening to be very disappointing last season, but he redeemed himself by running a stormer to finish third in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival in March. This longer trip is a question mark for him and he can be a bit inconsistent at his fences, but if he puts in all together, that run at Cheltenham suggests he can be competitive in a race like this.

Mortal has shown up well enough over fences to suggest he can compete in a race like this. We have had this race in mind for him for a while and hopefully he can run a solid race.

Sole runner fit enough to run well on Thursday

20:15 - Slige Dala

Slige Dala has two solid runs in the book last season and looks like one that will stay well, so this slightly longer trip and stiff finish should play to his strengths. We've had this meeting in mind for him and I think he's fit enough to run well. It's hard to know what we are facing with newcomers from Willie and Gordon, but hopefully our lad will be able to run well.

**

