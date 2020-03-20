To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Joseph O'Brien: Thermistocles' Thurles showing can get him competitive

Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien's runners head to Thurles
Join today
View market

Joseph O'Brien has five runners at the Saturday card at Thurles and says a few of them has a solid chance.

"It was good to see him get competitive as he hadn’t threatened the judge all season."

Saturday

Proving his Fame

Thurles 13:40 - Arthurian Fame

Arthurian Fame has been a shade disappointing over hurdles so far given he is rated 98 on the Flat. He was particularly disappointing at Clonmel last time where the ground seemed to be too testing for him. Thurles never gets too testing and the ground should be drying out there all the time, so that should suit him better.

He has a small tendency to jump to his right, so going this way round should suit him too. If he bounces back to his best, he'll have a solid chance, but he has a bit to prove after this last run.

Solid Star

Thurles 15:10 - Star Max

Star Max remains a maiden over fences, but he has been running well in competitive novice handicap chases in recent starts and is worth his place in this company. He receives weight from most of his rivals and this slightly shorter trip might well suit him. He has a bit to find with the main protagonists, but I could see him running a solid race.

ThurlesHurdle1280.jpg

The longer trip can help

Thurles 16:10 - Thermistocles

Thermistocles got his season back on track by running a solid race in defeat in a maiden chase at Limerick last Sunday. It has to be said that it was a pretty weak race, but it was good to see him get competitive as he hadn't threatened the judge all season. This looks a stronger race, but the longer trip should be a help to him and hopefully he'll be competitive again.

Two that will learn from experience

Thurles 16:40 - Land Jet and Goule Piatte

Land Jet is a half-brother to a horse called King Leon that won five races over jumps for us. He is a nice sort of horse, but I expect him to be green. Hopefully he'll show promise for the future, but we won't be burdening him with big expectations.

Goule Piatte is a French-bred filly whose sire has had a few smart runners over here in the last year. Much like Land Jet, she is a good type of horse, but I'm expecting her to need the experience on her debut.

Thurl 21st Mar (1m7f INHF)

Saturday 21 March, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Light Brigade
Major Robinson
Gevrey
Ultra Viers
Kapard
Vartry Avenue
Land Jet
Cool Petra
Street Fighter
Goule Piatte
Me Too Please
Mahons Glory
Comawnfarney
Kyubi
Lintemporel
Plains Indian
Monas Melody
New Standards
Clonbury Bridge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Joseph O'Brien,

More Joseph O'Brien

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles