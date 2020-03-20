Joseph O'Brien: Thermistocles' Thurles showing can get him competitive

Saturday

Proving his Fame

Thurles 13:40 - Arthurian Fame

Arthurian Fame has been a shade disappointing over hurdles so far given he is rated 98 on the Flat. He was particularly disappointing at Clonmel last time where the ground seemed to be too testing for him. Thurles never gets too testing and the ground should be drying out there all the time, so that should suit him better.

He has a small tendency to jump to his right, so going this way round should suit him too. If he bounces back to his best, he'll have a solid chance, but he has a bit to prove after this last run.

Solid Star

Thurles 15:10 - Star Max

Star Max remains a maiden over fences, but he has been running well in competitive novice handicap chases in recent starts and is worth his place in this company. He receives weight from most of his rivals and this slightly shorter trip might well suit him. He has a bit to find with the main protagonists, but I could see him running a solid race.

The longer trip can help

Thurles 16:10 - Thermistocles

Thermistocles got his season back on track by running a solid race in defeat in a maiden chase at Limerick last Sunday. It has to be said that it was a pretty weak race, but it was good to see him get competitive as he hadn't threatened the judge all season. This looks a stronger race, but the longer trip should be a help to him and hopefully he'll be competitive again.

Two that will learn from experience

Thurles 16:40 - Land Jet and Goule Piatte

Land Jet is a half-brother to a horse called King Leon that won five races over jumps for us. He is a nice sort of horse, but I expect him to be green. Hopefully he'll show promise for the future, but we won't be burdening him with big expectations.

Goule Piatte is a French-bred filly whose sire has had a few smart runners over here in the last year. Much like Land Jet, she is a good type of horse, but I'm expecting her to need the experience on her debut.

