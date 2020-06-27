Joseph O'Brien: Speak In Colours hoping for repeat success at Curragh

Hoping for a lot more but still a big ask

14:00 - Royal Blend

Royal Blend was a little bit disappointing on her debut at the Curragh, but she missed the kick quite badly and was just badly in need of the experience. I'd be hopeful that she'll show more here, but it would probably be a big ask of her to get involved in the finish at this stage.

Alligator can run a big race

15:45 - Alligator Alley

No. 2 (10) Alligator Alley SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 104 Form: 4312168-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Naas 2/16 Flat 5f 110y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 5.15 01/11/19 Santa Anita 8/12 Flat 5f Firm B 8st 10lbs W. M. Lordan 15 13/09/19 Doncaster 6/7 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.27 24/08/19 York 1/12 Flat 5f Firm 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.5 31/07/19 Goodwood 2/13 Flat 5f Good 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.5 13/07/19 Navan 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 4.83 07/06/19 Curragh 3/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 2lbs S. M. Crosse 2.71 06/05/19 Curragh 4/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.02

Alligator Alley is a fast horse that made a good return to action at Naas last time. He didn't get the clearest of runs there and ran on well for second behind Punita Arora in a Listed race. He is taking on older horses here in what is a really competitive handicap, but he should be well suited by this type of race that should provide loads of pace and cover in front of him. I'd be hopeful he can run a big race.

Has come out of Royal Ascot well and he should run a big race

16:15 - Speak In Colours

Speak In Colours is our flag bearer in the sprint division and he ran another solid race in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. He came out of that run well and this looks a nice spot for him. He backed up from a good run at Royal Ascot to win at this meeting a week later last year, so hopefully he'll be up to that again and runs a big race.

Good starting point if she gets in

17:15 - Grace To Grace

Grace To Grace is second reserve here and if she gets in will look to face a tough task on her seasonal return, but it looks a good starting point for her season.

Hoping for a brace of decent runs

17:45 - King's Vow and Grandmaster Flash

King's Vow improved for the step up to two miles during the winter season. He was beaten by a combination of a wide draw, a slow start and the lack of a recent run on his return to action at this track last time. The return to this trip will suit and he will hopefully prove to be much sharper in this contest.

Grandmaster Flash belated started to fulfil his early promise during the winter, being unlucky not to win more than once. He enjoyed the step up to staying trips and while I'd expect him to improve for this run, we'll be hoping he can run well.

