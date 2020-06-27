- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Declan McDonogh
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 12lbs
- OR: 104
Joseph O'Brien: Speak In Colours hoping for repeat success at Curragh
The high class racing at the Curragh continues on Sunday and Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has six runners hoping to give him a winner or two...
"He backed up from a good run at Royal Ascot to win at this meeting a week later last year, so hopefully he'll be up to that again and runs a big race."
- Joseph O'Brien on Speak In Colours
Hoping for a lot more but still a big ask
Royal Blend was a little bit disappointing on her debut at the Curragh, but she missed the kick quite badly and was just badly in need of the experience. I'd be hopeful that she'll show more here, but it would probably be a big ask of her to get involved in the finish at this stage.
Alligator can run a big race
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Naas
|2/16
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|5.15
|01/11/19
|Santa Anita
|8/12
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|B
|8st 10lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|15
|13/09/19
|Doncaster
|6/7
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.27
|24/08/19
|York
|1/12
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.5
|31/07/19
|Goodwood
|2/13
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|10.5
|13/07/19
|Navan
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|4.83
|07/06/19
|Curragh
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|2.71
|06/05/19
|Curragh
|4/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.02
Alligator Alley is a fast horse that made a good return to action at Naas last time. He didn't get the clearest of runs there and ran on well for second behind Punita Arora in a Listed race. He is taking on older horses here in what is a really competitive handicap, but he should be well suited by this type of race that should provide loads of pace and cover in front of him. I'd be hopeful he can run a big race.
Has come out of Royal Ascot well and he should run a big race
Speak In Colours is our flag bearer in the sprint division and he ran another solid race in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. He came out of that run well and this looks a nice spot for him. He backed up from a good run at Royal Ascot to win at this meeting a week later last year, so hopefully he'll be up to that again and runs a big race.
Good starting point if she gets in
Grace To Grace is second reserve here and if she gets in will look to face a tough task on her seasonal return, but it looks a good starting point for her season.
Hoping for a brace of decent runs
17:45 - King's Vow and Grandmaster Flash
King's Vow improved for the step up to two miles during the winter season. He was beaten by a combination of a wide draw, a slow start and the lack of a recent run on his return to action at this track last time. The return to this trip will suit and he will hopefully prove to be much sharper in this contest.
Grandmaster Flash belated started to fulfil his early promise during the winter, being unlucky not to win more than once. He enjoyed the step up to staying trips and while I'd expect him to improve for this run, we'll be hoping he can run well.
Curr 28th Jun (6f Grp 2)Show Hide
Sunday 28 June, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Make A Challenge
|Speak In Colours
|Buffer Zone
|Forever In Dreams
|Queen Jo Jo
|Gustavus Weston
|Smash Williams
|Chessman
|All The Kings Men
7/2, shaped as if retaining all his ability after 7 months off when length second of 16 to Punita Arora in listed race at Naas (5.5f, good to firm) 20 days ago, running on. Makes handicap debut.