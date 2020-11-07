Joseph O'Brien: Excited to see Embittered on chase debut

Back to hurdles for Tower Bridge

13:00 - Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge showed some promise over fences, but still hasn't won over them and had a disappointing campaign last season. We've decided to start him back over hurdles here and we'll be guided by what he does as to what direction to take with him going forward.

Don't be surprised by a good show

13:35 - Triplicate

Triplicate has been slow to get the hang of chasing, but there was some promise in his seasonal reappearance at Galway. This is obviously a much stronger race, but it wouldn't be a total shock if he ran well.

Excited by Embittered

14:45 - Embittered, Dlauro, Top Moon and Filon D'Oudairies

Embittered has been a smart horse both in bumpers and in novice hurdles. It was a big run to finish third in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on what was just his fifth start over hurdles. He has always looked like one that would make a chaser, so we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on over them.

Dlauro is a horse that joined us after winning a point-to-point nearly three years ago, but he got very sick soon after and was lucky to pull through. He bolted in a bumper at Punchestown in May 2019, but burst a blood vessel on his hurdling debut the following November. It's been another long road back for him, but we've been happy with his schooling over fences and hopefully he can make a positive return to action here.

Top Moon progressed into a useful handicap hurdler last season and has the look of a horse that should make a chaser. Hopefully he'll shape well with a view to the future.

Filon D'Oudairies was well held on his chasing debut back in September and will need to improve a lot to make an impact in this company.

