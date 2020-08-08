- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Joseph O'Brien: Speak In Colours is in great form and can run well again
We have a quality card at the Curragh today and Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has plenty of runners on the afternoon, all of which he speaks about here...
"He faces a tough task giving weight away to all his rivals here, but he is in great form after a little freshen up since his last run and I'd be hopeful he can run well."
- Joseph O'Brien on Speak In Colours
Should be up to winning a maiden
Thunder Moon won a barrier trial at Dundalk last week and seemed to enjoy the surface, so any drying in the ground will be a help to him. He should be up to winning a maiden and will hopefully run well here.
Handicap company should make life easier
Tar Heel has run with promise in all three of his starts without quite putting it all together yet. Entering handicap company will hopefully make things a bit easier for him and this course and distance should suit. I think he'll be capable of being competitive off this sort of mark.
In great form and has been freshened up
Curragh 15:40 - Speak In Colours
Speak In Colours has been a brilliant horse for us for the last couple of years and it was great to see him add another Group 3 and a Group 2 to his tally this season. He faces a tough task giving weight away to all his rivals here, but he is in great form after a little freshen up since his last run and I'd be hopeful he can run well.
Form entitles him to run well
King Of Stars has been knocking on the door in recent starts and hopefully it won't be too long before he gets an answer. This course and distance should suit and his form entitles him to run well.
Two good chances and both should run well
Curragh 17:25 - Sagrada Familia and Zofar Zogood
Sagrada Familia has been running well in maidens without winning. Her good draw will be a help here and I'd be hopeful she can run another good race.
Zofar Zogood made an encouraging handicap debut at Leopardstown last week, finishing off quite well in heavy traffic. That run entitles her to a solid chance back in maiden company.
Return to the Curragh will hopefully spark a revival
Gee Rex got his head in front for the first time over this course and distance last month. He had an off day at Killarney last time, but we're hoping the return to the Curragh will reignite him. He has loads of ability, but has a quirk or two and needs things to drop right for him.
Return to hurdling should suit
Downpatrick 14:55 - King Pelinor
King Pellinor has found some improvement over hurdles this season and his last two runs have been very good. He ran creditably on the Flat last time and the return to hurdling will suit him. His form entitles him to run well in this company.
Career best when winning 10-runner Ballycorus Stakes at Fairyhouse (7f, soft, 11/8) 35 days ago by 2¼ lengths from Surrounding, well on top finish. Won this in 2018 and seems sure to go well again.