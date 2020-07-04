Joseph O'Brien: Speak In Colours has solid chance at Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse

Lovely prospect can build on impressive homework

14:10 - Grid

Grid is a lovely horse that was bought at Tattersalls October Book 1 last year. He has been pleasing us in his work at home. I'd be hopeful he can show up quite well, but as always, he can be expected to come on from whatever he does.

Decent chance will benefit from (Zo)good draw

14:45 - Zofar Zogood

Zofar Zogood has solid form in the book and made a good return to action at Fairyhouse last week. She should improve from that and has a good draw in this. I think she'll be fine over the longer trip and she looks to have a decent chance.

Chance to kick on from strong debut

15:20 - Druid's Altar

Druid's Altar made a lovely debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago. He didn't get the clearest of runs that day and should come on plenty from it both physically and mentally. The draw hasn't been kind to him, but I'd be hopeful that he can be very competitive.

Rising star has a solid chance

17:30 - Speak In Colours

Speak In Colours has been a real star for us and we were thrilled to see him win in Group 2 company for the first time last weekend. He has bounced out of that race really well and with our options for him in the coming weeks being a bit thin, we've decided to send him into battle once again here. He has a Group 2 penalty to shoulder, but he's earned it. He hasn't had many opportunities to run around a bend, but I think he quite likes it. The draw has been kind and any rain would be a help. He looks to have another solid chance.

Cork

Filly will should be competitive in average company

15:40 - Lady Penelope

Lady Penelope made the breakthrough at stakes level a fortnight ago when winning a Listed race at Naas. Winning stakes races is always the main objective with fillies like her, so it was great to get one in the bag. She has a penalty for that win here, but it looks an average sort of Listed race and she looks well capable of being very competitive once again.

First three finish would be brilliant

>17:15 - Snapraeceps

This looks a strong renewal of this race. Snapraeceps picked up some more black type on her seasonal reappearance at Gowran Park. She is unexposed over this trip and if she were to finish in the first three that would be a brilliant result.

Hopefully Verimli can run a big race

17:45 - Verimli and Arthurian Fame

Verimli is a horse we've liked a lot since he arrived here and we were satisfied with his seasonal reappearance at the Curragh. It was a frustrating race to watch, as Verimli couldn't find clear running until the race was over and he shaped a fair bit better than the result. That run should bring him on and I'm hopeful he can run a big race.

Arthurian Fame showed some promise from a bad draw on his seasonal reappearance at the Curragh and I think he will improve nicely from that. This course and distance will suit and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ran well.