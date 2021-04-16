Joseph O'Brien: Speak In Colours can give fans reason to cheer at Curragh

Saturday at Curragh

14:35 - Speak In Colours

Speak In Colours is a horse with a big fan club in the yard here. He has been brilliant since joining us and has a particularly good record at the Curragh, winning four of his eight starts there which have all been in stakes company.

No. 1 (2) Speak In Colours SBK 9/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: -

He got interfered with in the opening strides of his latest run at Meydan, so I wouldn't like to judge him too harshly on that. Hopefully he'll return to his best here and run well, for all that he faces a tough enough ask in giving weight away to all his rivals.

Numerian leads my strong trio

15:10 - Numerian, Pondus and Thundering Nights

Numerian found some improvement last season and finished the campaign rated 111. He just needed the run on his comeback at Naas and we think he'll improve nicely from that. Broome will be very tough to beat, but I'd like to think Numerian will be able to finish a lot closer to him than he did at Naas.

Pondus won a Listed race at Roscommon last season and was unlucky not to win a big one in Australia in the autumn, finishing an unlucky second in the Bendigo Cup and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington. Getting him back to Australia will be in our minds, but we hope he can pay his way between now and then. He has a bit to find at these weights and is expected to need the run.

Thundering Nights progressed really well last season, improving 19lb and winning a Group 3. The hope is that she can find a bit more improvement this year and I wouldn't be at all surprised if she did. She has a bit to find at these weights, but will hopefully shape well on her return to action.

Two for the future

15:45 - Egyptian Rock and Port Philip

Egyptian Rock and Port Philip have both show their share of promise at home. I'd expect both of them to need the experience, so we'll just be hoping to see them have a positive experience and show good promise for the future.

Quartet could all have big seasons ahead

16:15 - Dance Jupiter, Fame And Acclaim, Raise You and Never Forgotten

Dance Jupiter found good improvement last season, winning at Naas on his final start. He's one that we hope will be able to improve again this season, though we expect this run to bring him on, as we had been training him for the Irish Lincoln, but he had a little setback that ruled him out of that race.

Fame And Acclaim ran well in the Irish Lincoln last time and this less testing ground will suit him. He is entitled to run well again, but he could be vulnerable to one less exposed than himself.

Raise You took time to find his form after joining us last season, but his last two runs were good and we are hopeful that he'll have a strong campaign this season. He has been gelded since his last run and that might well be a help to him. This trip is a minimum for him, but it looks a good starting point for his season.

Never Forgotten is a filly we've always liked and she was impressive when winning a maiden at Gowran Park last July. She had a setback after that which ended her season, but we were keen to get her back on the track this season as she has the potential to improve. This looks a nice starting point for her and we hope she has a big season ahead of her.

Sunday at Dundalk

Could defy draw to go close

13:45 - Port Lockroy

Port Lockroy ran very well over this course and distance on his penultimate start, but didn't get the rub of the green on his latest start. The draw hasn't been kind to him in this contest, but if he gets a decent run around, he has the ability to go close.

Sunday at Tramore

Hoping to build on his Cheltenham run

15:13 - Us And Them

Us And Them ran well for a long way in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last time and these are calmer waters. He isn't too badly treated by the weights and the longer trip should be ok for him. It would be hard to have big confidence in him given he is on a losing run of two-and-a-half years, but I'd be hopeful he'll run well.