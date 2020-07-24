Joseph O'Brien: Some good chances at Gowran Park on Saturday

Drop in trip will hopefully see her improve

13:55 - Ubume

Ubume has disappointed us in handicaps in recent starts. We are scratching our head a little bit with her and while her pedigree wouldn't necessarily support the move, we are dropping her in trip here in the hope that we can get her to finish out her race a bit more strongly. It would be hard to have confidence in her at the minute.

Two very nice fillies but this is a strong contest

14:30 - Mighty Blue and Traisha

Mighty Blue and Traisha are two nice fillies that joined us from France this year. They took each other on in a fillies' handicap at Killarney last week and while Traisha got the better of Mighty Blue that day, it could be different here. Traisha had a lovely spin around, whereas Mighty Blue got caught wide from a poor draw and ended up in front a long way from home. Mighty Blue was also giving 9lb to Traisha that day and they are off level weights today.

No. 6 (9) Mighty Blue (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 67137-52

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Killarney 2/8 Flat 1m 3f 35y Gd/sft H 10st 3lbs S. M. Crosse 5.27 14/06/20 Leopardstown 5/7 Flat 1m 4f Good H 9st 2lbs S. M. Crosse 39.57 23/08/19 Deauville 7/9 Flat 1m 4f 94y Good 8st 11lbs Alexis Badel - 16/07/19 Vichy 3/8 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 0lbs Alexis Badel - 23/06/19 Lyon Parilly 1/11 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 8st 13lbs Alexis Badel - 07/05/19 Saint-Cloud 7/9 Flat 1m 2f 97y Good 9st 2lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 22/04/19 Longchamp 6/8 Flat 1m 2f 97y Good 9st 0lbs Alexis Badel -

Mind, Mighty Blue had the benefit of a run under her belt whereas Traisha was making her seasonal reappearance, so there is a case for Traisha to improve too. Unfortunately, it isn't a match race between the two and they will both need to improve to go close in this stronger contest, but they are two very nice fillies and I'd be hopeful they can compete.

More improvement should see her involved

15:05 - Never Forgotten

Never Forgotten made good progress from her debut to finish second to Etneya in a fillies' maiden at the Curragh last time. I'd be hopeful she can improve again and if she can, she should be involved in the finish.

Another good run expected on track that will suit

15:40 - Sagrada Familia

Sagrada Familia has been running well in similar maidens and I think this track will suit her. She is entitled to run another good race and will hopefully go close.

Pugin should go close while Salinity is very well-bred

16:15 - Pugin and Salinity

Pugin has gone close in two similar maidens in his last two starts and would be a deserving winner, but this looks a decent race and he'll have to work for it. I think this track will suit him and hopefully he'll go close.

Salinity is a very well-bred horse being by Le Havre out of the brilliant Pride. We haven't rushed him and he's ready to start off. We hope he will be good enough to win a maiden, but won't burden him with big expectations on his debut.

Longer trip and switch to handicaps should help

16:50 - Baron Samedi

Baron Samedi only hinted at promise in maidens last season, but will find things a bit easier in handicaps over longer trips. He seems to have done well over the winter and hopefully he can be more competitive in this type of contest.

