- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Sheehy
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Some big chances at Leopardstown and Galway on Friday
It promises to be a busy and potentially successful day for Joseph O'Brien on Friday, as the Betfair Ambassador has some big chances at both Leopardstown and Galway...
"This represents a more gradual step up in class for him and looks a good opportunity for him. He looks to be the one to beat and will hopefully take a good step in the right direction."
- Joseph O'Brien on Galileo Chrome
Leopardstown
Hoping for some good promise for the future
Federal is colt that has shown ability at home and we are looking forward to getting started. We won't be burdening him with big expectations on his debut, but are hopeful he'll show good promise for the future.
Plenty of smiles if Funny has things go her way
13:35 - Funny Little Ways and Zofar Zogood
Funny Little Ways hasn't had things go her way since she won at Dundalk earlier this year. Various things have gone against her, with her most recently getting badly checked when looking to challenge at Naas last time. We think stepping up to a mile will suit her and while she is drawn wide enough, I'd be hopeful she can overcome that to run a big race.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/07/20
|Naas
|6/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|8.3
|17/06/20
|Limerick
|2/12
|Flat
|6f 150y
|Good
|9st 13lbs
|M. P. Sheehy
|5.8
|09/06/20
|Leopardstown
|14/18
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 13lbs
|M. P. Sheehy
|5.29
|28/02/20
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|M. P. Sheehy
|12
|04/02/20
|Kempton Park
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Ben Curtis
|8.4
|10/01/20
|Dundalk
|6/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|M. P. Sheehy
|30
|03/12/19
|Dundalk
|8/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|8st 11lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|55.02
|25/05/19
|Curragh
|12/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|17.89
|29/04/19
|Naas
|9/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|17
Zofar Zogood has been a little bit disappointing in her two starts this year. We are dropping her back in trip in the hope that will be a help to her, but it is hard to be overly confident in her prospects based on her latest run.
She should improve for this debut run
Menagerie is a well-bred filly that has shown ability at home. As always, we'll be expecting her to improve on whatever she shows on her debut. Hopefully she'll show plenty of promise for the future.
Chrome is the one to beat and we like him a lot
14:35 - Galileo Chrome and Choice Of Mine
Galileo Chrome is a horse we like a lot. We were delighted with his win in a maiden at the Curragh in June and were intending on running him in the Irish Derby, but he picked up a stone bruise and couldn't run. This represents a more gradual step up in class for him and looks a good opportunity for him. He looks to be the one to beat and will hopefully take a good step in the right direction.
Twice-raced winner. 1 win from 1 run this year. 4/1, won 18-runner maiden at the Curragh (10f, good) 49 days ago. Open to improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Curragh
|1/18
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|5.61
|19/10/19
|Leopardstown
|5/13
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|80
Choice Of Mine got back on track with a good run in the Ballysax Stakes at Dundalk last time. That form entitles him to run well in this company.
Scotsman bidding to win three in a week
15:05 - Flying Scotsman and Numberoneson
Flying Scotsman has had a busy week after winning at Galway on Monday and Tuesday. He is only 1lb well in under his double penalty, but this course and distance should suit him and as long as everyone is happy with him between now and then, he will take his chance. He's a horse we'll be looking forward to running in valuable handicaps later this season.
Numberoneson is still a maiden, but he has the ability to win a couple. This course and distance should suit him and I would expect him to improve from his seasonal reappearance.
Good run expected with better draw
Eaglemont showed good improvement from his debut to finish third in a maiden at Cork last time. He had to work fairly hard to get prominent from a wide draw that day and possibly paid the price for that late on. He has a much better draw here and that should be a help to him. He should run well.
Galway
Bold bid expected from smart prospect
Risk Factor is a horse we've always liked and we were disappointed when he was narrowly beaten in a bumper at this meeting last year. He went on to show good improvement after that, winning at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting and finishing second in a Grade 2 contest at the Dublin Racing Festival. That form makes him a smart prospect over hurdles and with his schooling having gone well, we are hoping that he can make a bold bid on his hurdling debut.
Useful bumper winner who seems sure to make his mark over hurdles.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/02/20
|Leopardstown
|2/8
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 10lbs
|Mr B. O'Neill
|8.29
|26/12/19
|Leopardstown
|1/12
|Bumper
|2m
|Soft
|z
|11st 9lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|5.35
|29/07/19
|Galway
|2/13
|Bumper
|2m 130y
|Good
|z
|11st 8lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|2.7
|28/05/19
|Ballinrobe
|2/13
|Bumper
|2m 64y
|Good
|11st 6lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|1.91
Tougher contest but we're still hopeful
We changed tactics on Filon D'Oudairies last time and he produced an improved effort to make all to win a maiden hurdle at Limerick. He settled and jumped well that day and I'd imagine we'll try to be forward with him again. This is a tougher contest, but hopefully he'll be up to it.
Should be tough to beat with a bit of luck
Star Max has been running well without winning over fences for much of the last year. This looks one of the weaker races he has contested over fences and should come on from his recent return to action at Kilbeggan earlier this month. With a bit of luck, he should be tough to beat.
Gal 31st Jul (2m2f Chs)Show Hide
Friday 31 July, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Star Max
|Convara
|Global Jackpot
|Stormey
|Ming Dynasty
|Ingleby Mackenzie
|Thegoaheadman
|Da Vinci Rock
|Clear Left
|Toast To Thomas
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Fair filly. Winner at Dundalk in February. 5/1, good sixth of 11 in handicap at Naas (7f, good to soft) 27 days ago. Claims.