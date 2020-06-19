Joseph O'Brien Saturday Runners: Speak In Colours primed for a big one at Royal Ascot

Don't rule out Speak In Colours

Royal Ascot, 15:35

Speak In Colours

Speak In Colours has been a smashing horse for us and we were happy with his return from a break at the Curragh last weekend. The lack of a recent run might just have caught him out in the closing stages and he has come out of the race very well. He ran a great race to finish fourth in this race last year and the softer ground should suit him well. It looks a wide-open renewal and Speak In Colours can usually be relied on to run his race, so hopefully he can get in the mix and run a big one.

No. 7 (4) Speak In Colours SBK 16/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 144136-42

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/06/20 Curragh 2/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 9st 8lbs S. M. Crosse 2.32 29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 4/14 Flat 6f 157y Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan - 19/10/19 Ascot 6/17 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 29.88 06/10/19 Longchamp 3/12 Flat 6f 211y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 27 28/09/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 5lbs S. M. Crosse 2.14 24/08/19 York 4/9 Flat 7f Firm z 9st 6lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.91 30/07/19 Goodwood 4/9 Flat 7f Good z 9st 3lbs W. M. Lordan 11.5 29/06/19 Curragh 1/12 Flat 6f Good z 9st 12lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.42 22/06/19 Ascot Diamond Jubilee 4/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 74.19 25/05/19 Curragh 2/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.51 20/10/18 Ascot 12/14 Flat 6f Gd/sft z 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 74.24 08/09/18 Haydock Park 7/12 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 23 12/08/18 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Good z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.7 22/06/18 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 14/22 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 40 20/05/18 Naas 3/7 Flat 6f Good z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.1 22/04/18 Navan 2/7 Flat 5f 164y Soft z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.2 28/10/17 Doncaster 1/9 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 8.04 08/09/17 Ascot 1/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 3.64 08/08/17 Nottingham 3/9 Flat 6f 18y Heavy 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 5.6

Basement drop is a help

Naas 15:45

Capel At Dawn

Capel At Dawn has been a bit disappointing so far, but dropping into the basement grade can only be a help to her. She looks ready to step up to a mile and while her draw isn't ideal, it wouldn't be a surprise if she ran well.

Trip may help Gee Rex

Naas, 16:45

Gee Rex

Gee Rex made a satisfactory start for us over six furlongs at Naas last week. We are learning about him as we go and he looked there that six furlongs was too sharp for him, so we'll give him a go over this longer trip. He looks well handicapped on his old form and hopefully we can find the key to him.

Two with a chance in the 17:15

Naas, 17:15

Lady Penelope and Unforgetable

Lady Penelope did well for us last season, winning a maiden at Down Royal prior to finishing second in a Listed race at Ayr. She looks a real sprinter and the rain that has fallen will be a help to her. Like most of ours, I'd expect her to improve on whatever she does in fitness terms, but I'd be hoping she can run well from her good draw.

Unforgetable ran well on her seasonal reappearance at Leopardstown considering she got caught wide from a poor draw. She shows enough pace to suggest that she can be effective over this shorter trip and I'd be hopeful she can run well.

