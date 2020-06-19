Joseph O'Brien Saturday Runners: Speak In Colours primed for a big one at Royal Ascot

- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
"It looks a wide-open renewal and Speak In Colours can usually be relied on to run his race, so hopefully he can get in the mix and run a big one."
Don't rule out Speak In Colours
Royal Ascot, 15:35
Speak In Colours
Speak In Colours has been a smashing horse for us and we were happy with his return from a break at the Curragh last weekend. The lack of a recent run might just have caught him out in the closing stages and he has come out of the race very well. He ran a great race to finish fourth in this race last year and the softer ground should suit him well. It looks a wide-open renewal and Speak In Colours can usually be relied on to run his race, so hopefully he can get in the mix and run a big one.
Royal Ascot 20th Jun (6f Grp1)
Saturday 20 June, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sceptical
|Hello Youmzain
|One Master
|Khaadem
|Dream of Dreams
|The Tin Man
|Shine So Bright
|Sands of Mali
|Speak In Colours
|Breathtaking Look
Won twice last season, including Group 3 at the Curragh in September. Creditable fourth in this last season and respectable comeback at the Curragh last week. Likely to come up short again, however.