To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Joseph O'Brien Saturday Runners: Speak In Colours primed for a big one at Royal Ascot

Flat horse Speak In Colours
Can Speak In Colours get a win at Royal Ascot?
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

It could be a big Saturday for Joseph O'Brien with a decent Royal Ascot chance and a quartet at Naas. Get his thoughts on those runners here...

"It looks a wide-open renewal and Speak In Colours can usually be relied on to run his race, so hopefully he can get in the mix and run a big one."

Don't rule out Speak In Colours

Royal Ascot, 15:35
Speak In Colours

Speak In Colours has been a smashing horse for us and we were happy with his return from a break at the Curragh last weekend. The lack of a recent run might just have caught him out in the closing stages and he has come out of the race very well. He ran a great race to finish fourth in this race last year and the softer ground should suit him well. It looks a wide-open renewal and Speak In Colours can usually be relied on to run his race, so hopefully he can get in the mix and run a big one.

Won twice last season, including Group 3 at the Curragh in September. Creditable fourth in this last season and respectable comeback at the Curragh last week. Likely to come up short again, however.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/06/20 Curragh 2/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 9st 8lbs S. M. Crosse 2.32
29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 4/14 Flat 6f 157y Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan -
19/10/19 Ascot 6/17 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 29.88
06/10/19 Longchamp 3/12 Flat 6f 211y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 27
28/09/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 5lbs S. M. Crosse 2.14
24/08/19 York 4/9 Flat 7f Firm z 9st 6lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.91
30/07/19 Goodwood 4/9 Flat 7f Good z 9st 3lbs W. M. Lordan 11.5
29/06/19 Curragh 1/12 Flat 6f Good z 9st 12lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.42
22/06/19 Ascot Diamond Jubilee 4/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 74.19
25/05/19 Curragh 2/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.51
20/10/18 Ascot 12/14 Flat 6f Gd/sft z 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 74.24
08/09/18 Haydock Park 7/12 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 23
12/08/18 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Good z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.7
22/06/18 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 14/22 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 40
20/05/18 Naas 3/7 Flat 6f Good z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.1
22/04/18 Navan 2/7 Flat 5f 164y Soft z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.2
28/10/17 Doncaster 1/9 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 8.04
08/09/17 Ascot 1/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 3.64
08/08/17 Nottingham 3/9 Flat 6f 18y Heavy 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 5.6

Basement drop is a help

Naas 15:45
Capel At Dawn

Capel At Dawn has been a bit disappointing so far, but dropping into the basement grade can only be a help to her. She looks ready to step up to a mile and while her draw isn't ideal, it wouldn't be a surprise if she ran well.

Trip may help Gee Rex

Naas, 16:45
Gee Rex

Gee Rex made a satisfactory start for us over six furlongs at Naas last week. We are learning about him as we go and he looked there that six furlongs was too sharp for him, so we'll give him a go over this longer trip. He looks well handicapped on his old form and hopefully we can find the key to him.

Two with a chance in the 17:15

Naas, 17:15
Lady Penelope and Unforgetable

Lady Penelope did well for us last season, winning a maiden at Down Royal prior to finishing second in a Listed race at Ayr. She looks a real sprinter and the rain that has fallen will be a help to her. Like most of ours, I'd expect her to improve on whatever she does in fitness terms, but I'd be hoping she can run well from her good draw.

Unforgetable ran well on her seasonal reappearance at Leopardstown considering she got caught wide from a poor draw. She shows enough pace to suggest that she can be effective over this shorter trip and I'd be hopeful she can run well.

Check out Betfair's video guide to Ascot, in association with Timeform...


Royal Ascot 20th Jun (6f Grp1)

Saturday 20 June, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sceptical
Hello Youmzain
One Master
Khaadem
Dream of Dreams
The Tin Man
Shine So Bright
Sands of Mali
Speak In Colours
Breathtaking Look
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Joseph O'Brien,

More Joseph O'Brien

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles