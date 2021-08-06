Joseph O'Brien: Rollet has plenty going for him at Cork

Cork

Trio all in with a shout

14:42 - Snapraeterea, Thinking Of You and Neptune Rock

Snapraeterea has been kept busy so far this season, but he has been holding his form well. His best trip is probably around a mile and the more rain that falls at Cork, the better it will be for him. He likes to race forwardly and will hopefully run another solid race here.

Thinking Of You has been Listed and Group 3 placed already and it would be fantastic to win a stakes race with her, but she'll need to find some improvement to do so. We'll keep trying with her!

Neptune Rock is the least exposed of our runners in this and has certainly shaped better than the bare result in her last two starts. She didn't get the best of luck in either of those starts and while dropping back to this trip might not be ideal for her, we feel she has more improvement in her. She just missed out on black type last time and it would be a big result to get it with her here.

Hoping she can bounce back

15:17 - Camdeboo

Camdeboo has been a little bit disappointing in her last couple of starts, but she now returns to the course and distance that she won her maiden over and hopefully that will be a help to her. She has a bit to prove, but this is a drop in class and hopefully she can bounce back to form.

Out of form but conditions will suit

16:55 - Traisha

Traisha was disappointing on her latest start at Gowran Park and we pulled her out of Goodwood last week as she was in season. This looks a nice spot for her and conditions will suit. It would be a huge result for her to win a Group 3 and hopefully she'll acquit herself well.

Rollet has a good chance

17:25 - Rollet and Monty's Way

Rollet had won a barrier trial at Dundalk prior to his debut run and he acquitted himself well when second in a maiden back at that track. This longer trip and softer surface should both play to his strengths and he looks to have a good chance.

No. 8 (16) Rollet (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Monty's Way showed some promise on his debut at Killarney and was just too green to do himself justice after missing the kick quite badly. He should have sharpened up from that experience and can hopefully find good improvement here.

Saratoga

State of Rest will relish American outing

22:10 - State Of Rest

State Of Rest is a horse we've always really liked and it has been great to watch him develop into a high-class performer. We had a little hold up with him in the spring, so it was great to see him run so well on his seasonal return at the Curragh in June. He didn't get much luck in running that day and might have won with a better run.

No. 9 (9) State Of Rest (Ire) Trainer:

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

We've had this race in mind for him since then, as we feel this course and distance coupled with the American style of racing will play to his strengths. We didn't think the race would be quite as strong as it is, but we're looking forward to seeing how he measures up. The lads that are there with him have been very happy with him in recent days and hopefully he'll run well.