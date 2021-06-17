Joseph O'Brien: Pretty Gorgeous will relish rain at Royal Ascot on Day 4

Star performer can be very competitive

16:20 - Pretty Gorgeous

Pretty Gorgeous is one of our star performers having won the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket last year. We haven't had an entirely clear run with her, as she missed her intended return in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket due to an unsatisfactory scope. We had her as fit as we could get her for the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but she's a big girl that takes plenty of work and she probably just wasn't quite fit enough for a Classic on testing ground.

We were satisfied with her run there in that context and we feel she has come forward from that. She is one that will very much appreciate the rain that is due to arrive and I'd be hopeful that she will improve enough to be very competitive.

No. 10 (5) Pretty Gorgeous (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Quartet should all perform well

17:00 - My Generation, Thinking Of You, Camdeboo and Messidor

My Generation has always worked like a smart filly and she looked a very exciting prospect when breaking her maiden in a Listed race at Dundalk by five lengths in March. She hasn't had much luck in her two starts in Group company at Leopardstown since, getting badly hampered on the first occasion and getting caught in a poor position last time. This stiff, well-run mile will really suit her and ideally it won't rain too much for her. I could see her running well for sure.

Thinking Of You has a slightly more exposed look to her form, but she tries hard and will appreciate this stiff test at a mile. The return to a sounder surface will also suit her.

Camdeboo won a seven-furlong maiden at Cork in good style in April and seemed to find five-and-a-half furlongs to be just a bit too sharp for her in a Listed race last time. Whether she'll stay this far is a question mark, but I feel she is well handicapped and can run a big race if she gets the trip.

Messidor has progressed steadily this year and looks ready for the return to a mile now. She ran a fine race over seven furlongs last time and wouldn't be without a chance.