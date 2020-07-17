Joseph O'Brien: New York Girl is capable of running a big race in Irish Oaks

Payment the one to beat but Master should improve

16:45 - Twilight Payment and Master Of Reality

Twilight Payment has been in particularly good order for the last couple of months and it was great to see him win the Vintage Crop Stakes in such good style last time. That form gives him a leading chance in this and he has continued to be in great form since then. He looks to be the one to beat.

No. 4 (1) Twilight Payment (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: - Form: 41170-721

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Curragh 1/7 Flat 1m 6f Good + 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 2.99 14/06/20 Leopardstown 2/7 Flat 1m 6f Good z 9st 7lbs W. M. Lordan 2.94 29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 7/14 Flat 1m 6f 201y Gd/frm + 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan - 05/11/19 Flemington 11/24 Flat 1m 7f 200y Soft + 8st 9lbs Hugh Bowman - 15/09/19 Curragh 7/10 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 9lbs K. J. Manning 18.5 28/06/19 Curragh 1/10 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 11lbs K. J. Manning 9.77 17/05/19 Leopardstown 1/6 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 7.86 28/04/19 Navan 4/9 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 4lbs K. J. Manning 8.8 09/04/19 Gowran Park 2/6 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 12lbs K. J. Manning 3.25 13/10/18 Limerick 3/7 Flat 1m 4f 110y Soft 0 9st 10lbs K. J. Manning 3.97 30/09/18 Naas 2/8 Flat 2m Good 0 9st 9lbs K. J. Manning 3.5 16/09/18 Curragh 4/6 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 9lbs K. J. Manning 17 25/08/18 Curragh 2/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 7.83 27/07/18 Down Royal 1/5 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs K. J. Manning 2.3 01/07/18 Curragh 3/7 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 9st 11lbs K. J. Manning 7.6 25/05/18 Leopardstown 2/5 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 5lbs K. J. Manning 17.06 10/09/17 Curragh 6/10 Flat 1m 6f Soft + 9st 10lbs K. J. Manning 46.15 19/08/17 Curragh 3/6 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft + 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 30 28/07/17 Down Royal 2/8 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft + 9st 12lbs K. J. Manning 3 26/05/17 Leopardstown 2/5 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm z 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 6.6 23/04/17 Navan 3/7 Flat 1m 6f Good z 9st 3lbs K. J. Manning 6.8

Master O Reality was making his seasonal reappearance when finishing well behind Twilight Payment in the Vintage Crop Stakes last time. He just needed the run and should improve well from that run. At his very best, he'd be the one to beat, but he has plenty of ground to make up on Twilight Payment.

It promises to be a really interesting race and as long as one of ours wins it, I'll be very happy!

Thames Rivers should run very well

17:15 - Thames River and Thundering Nights

Thames River is a horse we've always liked. He ran a bit below expectations on his seasonal reappearance, but he probably just needed the run there. Stepping up to this trip should really suit him and with a run under his belt I'd be hoping he can improve enough to run very well.

Thundering Nights is a filly that we like and she has always looked like one that would do well over longer trips this season. This is her first run back, so I'd expect her to improve on whatever she does, but she's a smart filly that I would hope can improve this year.

This has been the target and I have faith in her

19:15 - New York Girl

No. 5 (1) New York Girl (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 41-47

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Curragh 7/14 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 13lbs Declan McDonogh 32 13/06/20 Curragh 4/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs S. M. Crosse 24.01 29/09/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs S. M. Crosse 15.5 01/09/19 Cork 4/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs S. M. Crosse 17.23

We supplemented New York Girl for the Irish Derby following her really good return in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but she got unlucky with the draw and it was basically a non-event for her. She missed the kick and could never get into it, though she did plug on in the straight. We've had this race in mind for her all season and thankfully the draw has been much kinder to her this time. She has to improve to compete with the market leaders, but I have a lot of faith in her and think she's capable of running a big race.

Consistent Tonkinese can run a good race

19:45 - Tonkinese and Grace To Grace

It was great to see Tonkinese win the Apprentice Derby at the Curragh last time and he'll be bidding for a big Derby double here in the Ladies Derby! He is a tricky customer, but in fairness to him he is consistent. His draw isn't ideal, but a wide draw didn't hold him back last time, so hopefully he'll run a good race.

Grace To Grace made an encouraging return to action at the Curragh last time and the return to this longer trip will suit her. The draw was kind enough to her, but with her running style she's likely to need her share of good luck.