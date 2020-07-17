To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Joseph O'Brien: New York Girl is capable of running a big race in Irish Oaks

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has a lot of faith in his Irish Oaks contender
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

There's some quality racing at the Curragh on Saturday, including the Group 1 Irish Oaks where Joseph O'Brien believes his New York Girl is capable of running a big race...

"She has to improve to compete with the market leaders, but I have a lot of faith in her and think she's capable of running a big race."

- Joseph O'Brien on New York Girl

Payment the one to beat but Master should improve

16:45 - Twilight Payment and Master Of Reality

Twilight Payment has been in particularly good order for the last couple of months and it was great to see him win the Vintage Crop Stakes in such good style last time. That form gives him a leading chance in this and he has continued to be in great form since then. He looks to be the one to beat.

Smart gelding. Career best when winning 7-runner Vintage Crop Stakes at this C&D (good, 15/8) 21 days ago by 2½ lengths from Barbados, having run of race. Very likely to give his running.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Curragh 1/7 Flat 1m 6f Good + 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 2.99
14/06/20 Leopardstown 2/7 Flat 1m 6f Good z 9st 7lbs W. M. Lordan 2.94
29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 7/14 Flat 1m 6f 201y Gd/frm + 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan -
05/11/19 Flemington 11/24 Flat 1m 7f 200y Soft + 8st 9lbs Hugh Bowman -
15/09/19 Curragh 7/10 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 9lbs K. J. Manning 18.5
28/06/19 Curragh 1/10 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 11lbs K. J. Manning 9.77
17/05/19 Leopardstown 1/6 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 7.86
28/04/19 Navan 4/9 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 4lbs K. J. Manning 8.8
09/04/19 Gowran Park 2/6 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 12lbs K. J. Manning 3.25
13/10/18 Limerick 3/7 Flat 1m 4f 110y Soft 0 9st 10lbs K. J. Manning 3.97
30/09/18 Naas 2/8 Flat 2m Good 0 9st 9lbs K. J. Manning 3.5
16/09/18 Curragh 4/6 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 9lbs K. J. Manning 17
25/08/18 Curragh 2/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 7.83
27/07/18 Down Royal 1/5 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs K. J. Manning 2.3
01/07/18 Curragh 3/7 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 9st 11lbs K. J. Manning 7.6
25/05/18 Leopardstown 2/5 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 5lbs K. J. Manning 17.06
10/09/17 Curragh 6/10 Flat 1m 6f Soft + 9st 10lbs K. J. Manning 46.15
19/08/17 Curragh 3/6 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft + 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 30
28/07/17 Down Royal 2/8 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft + 9st 12lbs K. J. Manning 3
26/05/17 Leopardstown 2/5 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm z 9st 8lbs K. J. Manning 6.6
23/04/17 Navan 3/7 Flat 1m 6f Good z 9st 3lbs K. J. Manning 6.8

Master O Reality was making his seasonal reappearance when finishing well behind Twilight Payment in the Vintage Crop Stakes last time. He just needed the run and should improve well from that run. At his very best, he'd be the one to beat, but he has plenty of ground to make up on Twilight Payment.

It promises to be a really interesting race and as long as one of ours wins it, I'll be very happy!

Thames Rivers should run very well

17:15 - Thames River and Thundering Nights

Thames River is a horse we've always liked. He ran a bit below expectations on his seasonal reappearance, but he probably just needed the run there. Stepping up to this trip should really suit him and with a run under his belt I'd be hoping he can improve enough to run very well.

Thundering Nights is a filly that we like and she has always looked like one that would do well over longer trips this season. This is her first run back, so I'd expect her to improve on whatever she does, but she's a smart filly that I would hope can improve this year.

This has been the target and I have faith in her

19:15 - New York Girl

Course winner. 20/1, bit below form 12½ lengths seventh of 14 to Santiago in Irish Derby at this C&D (good) 21 days ago. Others look more progressive.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Curragh 7/14 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 13lbs Declan McDonogh 32
13/06/20 Curragh 4/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs S. M. Crosse 24.01
29/09/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs S. M. Crosse 15.5
01/09/19 Cork 4/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs S. M. Crosse 17.23

We supplemented New York Girl for the Irish Derby following her really good return in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but she got unlucky with the draw and it was basically a non-event for her. She missed the kick and could never get into it, though she did plug on in the straight. We've had this race in mind for her all season and thankfully the draw has been much kinder to her this time. She has to improve to compete with the market leaders, but I have a lot of faith in her and think she's capable of running a big race.

Consistent Tonkinese can run a good race

19:45 - Tonkinese and Grace To Grace

It was great to see Tonkinese win the Apprentice Derby at the Curragh last time and he'll be bidding for a big Derby double here in the Ladies Derby! He is a tricky customer, but in fairness to him he is consistent. His draw isn't ideal, but a wide draw didn't hold him back last time, so hopefully he'll run a good race.

Grace To Grace made an encouraging return to action at the Curragh last time and the return to this longer trip will suit her. The draw was kind enough to her, but with her running style she's likely to need her share of good luck.

Curr 18th Jul (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 July, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dalileo
Wajaaha
Tonkinese
Walking On Glass
Princess Zoe
Rocky Blue
Grove Hill
Dinard Rose
Grace To Grace
On The Balcony
Guinevere
Takarengo
Lariat
Timemakesitfine
Major Reward
Tara Dylan
Lusis Naturea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Joseph O'Brien,

More Joseph O'Brien

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles