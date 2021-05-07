- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: J. J. Slevin
- Age: 7
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Naas quartet need the run but we could have winner at Cork
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his four runners at Naas on Saturday afternoon before explaining why his one runner at Cork could claim a first win...
"Meticulous has been disappointing over hurdles given the level of form he showed in bumpers, but this looks the best opportunity he has had so far over hurdles."
Naas
Improvement expected in strong maiden
Andreas Vesalius shaped quite nicely on his debut at Navan, making promising headway to challenge until the lack of a previous run told on him close home. He should come on a nice bit from that and is entitled to run a good race, though this does look like a strong enough maiden.
Pair should show promise and benefit from the run
Benaud was a slow learner last year, but the penny dropped in his final start when he won a nursery at Leopardstown in good style. He looks the type to stay middle distances this year and we'll be happy to see him show some promise on his return to action, as he's the type that will always need his first run of the season.
Ratib made it second-time lucky in a maiden at Dundalk in November. It probably wasn't a great race and he made hard enough work of it, but he is the type to improve with racing. This is a nice spot to start him back in and hopefully he can be competitive.
Must improve if he's to make an impact
Tar Heel was generally consistent last season, but his form tailed off at the backend of the season and his comeback run this year lacked promise. He might need some more respite from the handicapper before he gets competitive again, but he'll need to improve a lot from his return to make any sort of an impact.
Cork
Chance to get off the mark
Meticulous has been disappointing over hurdles given the level of form he showed in bumpers, but this looks the best opportunity he has had so far over hurdles. Hopefully he can get off the mark and build from there.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Cork 8th May (3m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 8 May, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Meticulous
|Barbary Master
|Grange Island
|Dont Matter Now
|Sovereign Gold
|Imperial Imp
|General Counsel
|Worth Presenting
|Quaker Island
|Attoe
|Bite That
|Twelve Olympians
|California King
|War Eagle
|The Claddagh Man
|The Boys In Blue
|Imminent Arrival
|Mahler Appeal
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today