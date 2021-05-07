Joseph O'Brien: Naas quartet need the run but we could have winner at Cork

Naas

Improvement expected in strong maiden

13:00 - Andreas Vesalius

Andreas Vesalius shaped quite nicely on his debut at Navan, making promising headway to challenge until the lack of a previous run told on him close home. He should come on a nice bit from that and is entitled to run a good race, though this does look like a strong enough maiden.

Pair should show promise and benefit from the run

15:15 - Benaud and Ratib

Benaud was a slow learner last year, but the penny dropped in his final start when he won a nursery at Leopardstown in good style. He looks the type to stay middle distances this year and we'll be happy to see him show some promise on his return to action, as he's the type that will always need his first run of the season.

Ratib made it second-time lucky in a maiden at Dundalk in November. It probably wasn't a great race and he made hard enough work of it, but he is the type to improve with racing. This is a nice spot to start him back in and hopefully he can be competitive.

Must improve if he's to make an impact

17:00 - Tar Heel

Tar Heel was generally consistent last season, but his form tailed off at the backend of the season and his comeback run this year lacked promise. He might need some more respite from the handicapper before he gets competitive again, but he'll need to improve a lot from his return to make any sort of an impact.

Cork

Chance to get off the mark

15:35 - Meticulous

No. 9 Meticulous (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Meticulous has been disappointing over hurdles given the level of form he showed in bumpers, but this looks the best opportunity he has had so far over hurdles. Hopefully he can get off the mark and build from there.