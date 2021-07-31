Joseph O'Brien: Mythical can show he's real deal at Galway

Looking to build on two good runs

14:15 - Mount Fairweather

Mount Fairweather took a good step forward from his debut when second at Bellewstown last time. He got a bit disorganised on the road crossing close to the finish that day and might have been a bit closer but for that. This looks a strong maiden, but hopefully he can improve again and run well.

Needs to show more promise here

14:45 - Baronial Pride

Baronial Pride shaped with just a bit of promise on his first start for us at Navan last time. He should come on from that and will hopefully shape with more promise here.

Fingers crossed she gets a run

15:15 - Dilawara

Dilawara is the second reserve for this and we'd love her to get a run. She ran a lovely race in a valuable fillies' handicap at the Curragh last time and she should come on from that. Hopefully she gets in.

Should relish the track

15:50 - Kirkland Lady

Kirkland Lady has shaped with a bit of promise in both her starts, but will need to improve again to get seriously involved in this. The stiffer track should play to her strengths.

Horse of real potential could go close

16:20 - Mythical and Arthurian Fame

Mythical is a lovely horse that joined us from Ballydoyle. He proved himself to be a smart horse for them and we'll hope to get as good a tune out of him as they did. He stays well and this looks a nice starting point for him. He'll improve on whatever he does here, but he is entitled to go close based on his form.

https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/01-august-2021/galway/209/6/#mythical-fr

Arthurian Fame has been a super horse for his connections. He has won at Galway over hurdles in the past, so hopefully the return to Ballybrit will see him run well, but he has a bit to find at these weights.