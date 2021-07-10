To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: My Generation can show her best is yet to come

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has runners in Ireland and France on Sunday

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his runners at Fairyhouse, Sligo and Deauville on Sunday including promising filly My Generation...

"This trip might be a little bit sharp for her, but otherwise it’s a nice option and we’re hopeful that the best is yet to come from her."

15:20 – My Generation

Hoping ground is good enough for him to take his chance

Deauville

14:50 - Thunder Moon

Thunder Moon was one of our big hopes for the season, but he hasn't come back to himself yet this season. He showed more at Royal Ascot last time, but we felt he didn't quite get the trip, so we are keen to try him at a bit shorter. The concern we have here is the ground getting soft, which seems a big danger. We'll have a look at the ground closer to the time and hopefully he'll be able to take his chance.

Fairyhouse

Looking to build on debut promise

13:00 - Ultramarine

Ultramarine made a promising debut at Fairyhouse, but didn't build on it as hoped under a more forward ride last time. We might take our time with him this time and hopefully he can belatedly build on his debut promise.

Colt could show what he can do

13:35 - Schiele

Schiele is a lovely colt that made a promising debut over this course and distance in June. He should stay further than this, but I'm hoping the run will sharpen him enough to allow him to show what he can do over this distance. He's a promising colt.

Best yet to come from talented trio

15:20 - My Generation, Camdeboo and Dilawara

My Generation is a lovely filly that hasn't had things go right for her in her last two starts. We were looking forward to running her in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, but the rain came and we decided not to run her on the ground. This trip might be a little bit sharp for her, but otherwise it's a nice option and we're hopeful that the best is yet to come from her.

Camdeboo took her chance in the Sandringham, but struggled on the testing ground. This trip should suit her, as will the less testing surface. She has improvement to find, but has only had four runs and should be capable of more improvement.

Dilawara made a lovely start for us in a valuable fillies' handicap at the Curragh last month. This is obviously a stronger race, but I think she is open to improvement and will hopefully run a good race.

Sligo

Capable of getting in the mix

16:50 - New Ross

New Ross ran a solid race on his handicap hurdle debut at Tipperary last time. I think he's a bit better than he showed there and can hopefully get in the mix.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Fairyhouse 11th Jul (7f Grp3)

Show Hide

Sunday 11 July, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Valeria Messalina
Pearls Galore
Thunder Beauty
Soul Search
My Generation
More Beautiful
Camdeboo
Angel Palm
Elizabethan
Surrounding
Marbling
Galtee Mist
Dilawara
Bipartisanship
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Joseph O'Brien