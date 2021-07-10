Joseph O'Brien: My Generation can show her best is yet to come

Hoping ground is good enough for him to take his chance

Deauville

14:50 - Thunder Moon

Thunder Moon was one of our big hopes for the season, but he hasn't come back to himself yet this season. He showed more at Royal Ascot last time, but we felt he didn't quite get the trip, so we are keen to try him at a bit shorter. The concern we have here is the ground getting soft, which seems a big danger. We'll have a look at the ground closer to the time and hopefully he'll be able to take his chance.

Fairyhouse

Looking to build on debut promise

13:00 - Ultramarine

Ultramarine made a promising debut at Fairyhouse, but didn't build on it as hoped under a more forward ride last time. We might take our time with him this time and hopefully he can belatedly build on his debut promise.

Colt could show what he can do

13:35 - Schiele

Schiele is a lovely colt that made a promising debut over this course and distance in June. He should stay further than this, but I'm hoping the run will sharpen him enough to allow him to show what he can do over this distance. He's a promising colt.

Best yet to come from talented trio

15:20 - My Generation, Camdeboo and Dilawara

My Generation is a lovely filly that hasn't had things go right for her in her last two starts. We were looking forward to running her in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, but the rain came and we decided not to run her on the ground. This trip might be a little bit sharp for her, but otherwise it's a nice option and we're hopeful that the best is yet to come from her.

No. 13 (8) My Generation (Usa) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Camdeboo took her chance in the Sandringham, but struggled on the testing ground. This trip should suit her, as will the less testing surface. She has improvement to find, but has only had four runs and should be capable of more improvement.

Dilawara made a lovely start for us in a valuable fillies' handicap at the Curragh last month. This is obviously a stronger race, but I think she is open to improvement and will hopefully run a good race.

Sligo

Capable of getting in the mix

16:50 - New Ross

New Ross ran a solid race on his handicap hurdle debut at Tipperary last time. I think he's a bit better than he showed there and can hopefully get in the mix.