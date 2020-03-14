Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove my best chance at Limerick on Sunday

Scarlet can go well over this longer trip

14:10 - Scarlet And Dove, Lady Breffni and Miss Pernickety

Scarlet And Dove looked a really good prospect when making a winning debut in a bumper at Limerick and missed some time after that. She disappointed us on her seasonal and hurdling debut a couple of months ago, but she really bounced back when winning a maiden hurdle at Navan earlier this month. We've always hoped she'll be capable of winning at Graded level and hopefully she'll go well here over this longer trip.

Lady Breffni won a bumper at Downpatrick earlier this season and made a promising hurdling debut at Limerick's Christmas meeting. She disappointed us a little bit when finishing third at Punchestown last time and we think she is better than she showed there. This longer trip could well help her and we'll be hoping for an improved effort. Getting her into the frame would be considered a great result.

Miss Pernickety has a fair bit to find with the principals here, but getting black type would be a huge result for her, so we'll give her the chance to go and get it for all that it seems ambitious on paper.

Tough tasks for my pair

16:20 - Thermistocles and Ellipsism

Thermistocles has been disappointing this season, including on his chasing debut back in November. It is difficult to be confident in his chance and a clear round of jumping would be a success in my mind.

Ellipsism won a couple of handicap hurdles earlier in the season, but looks up against it on his chasing debut.