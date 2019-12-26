Joseph O'Brien: Some strong chances among my Friday runners

Leopardstown

Both are promising but likely to improve

12:05 - Millswyn and Lake Mckenzie

Millswyn was a useful horse on the Flat for us. It was a bit disappointing that he only won once given the amount of ability he has. He probably has a little quirk in him and those ones can often be sweetened up by hurdling, so hopefully that will prove to be the case with him. His schooling over hurdles has been good, but as I've often said in these previews, we really don't like to have too much expectation attached to them on their first run over hurdles as we've been surprised in both good and bad ways by how they take to hurdling in a race situation. He has plenty of ability, so if he does take to it he must have a chance, but we'll be happy for him to have a positive first experience over hurdles.

Lake Mckenzie ran once when trained in Ballydoyle and only showed a bit of promise. He looks one that will improve with time and experience, so we won't be burdening him with any big expectations on his hurdling debut here.

Tough task against Abacadabras

13:45 - Embittered

Embittered ran a solid race in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle when finishing fifth. It was a big ask for him on only his second start over hurdles, so there would have to be hope that he can improve from that experience. He'll obviously need to, as Abacadabras was well in front of him that day and he re-opposes him here. There won't be any pressure on him and hopefully he can show some improvement.

Competitive race but hoping for a good run

14:20 - The Moyglass Flyer

The Moyglass Flyer was a bit unfortunate to miss the rest of the season after making a winning debut in a maiden hurdle over a year ago, as it meant that he missed his entire season as a novice. That means that he has to take on much more experienced rivals than himself. Considering that, I thought he ran well on his handicap debut at Navan last month and hopefully that experience will sharpen him up. This looks very competitive, but hopefully he'll be able to run well in a first-time tongue tie.

Bridge and Morvan has ability to go well

14:55 - Tower Bridge, Vieux Morvan and Punches Cross

Tower Bridge was disappointing in the Troytown Chase last time and more so than anything else he was let down by his jumping. We've put blinkers on him for the first time for this and the hope is that they'll help sharpen up his jumping. He has the ability to go well in a race like this, it would just be hard to be confident in him until he shows his jumping can hold up in this sort of competitive company.

Vieux Morvan has yet to win since joining us, but he has run some really big races in defeat, most notably when second in this race last year. He seems to enjoy it around here and I think he's fit enough to run well on what is his seasonal return, so hopefully he'll go well.

Punches Cross is the third reserve and looks unlikely to get a run. If he does, a career-best effort will be needed on what is his first try at three miles.

Limerick

Solid chance on the ground

12:15 - Argumental

Argumental made a promising start over hurdles at Thurles last month. His jumping was a little bit novicey in places, but hopefully that experience will bring him forward and he'll be sharper this time. He'll stay further than this, so he won't mind at all if it turns into a strong test on the ground. He looks to have a solid chance.

Exciting mare Scarlet the pick of my pair

14:35 - Scarlet And Dove and Lady Breffni

Scarlet And Dove is a well-bred mare that made an impressive winning debut in a bumper at Limerick over a year ago. She had a setback after that and hasn't run since, but I've been very happy with her in recent weeks. She looks good enough to win plenty of races over hurdles and while this looks a smart maiden, I'd be hoping she can run well before going onto better things later in the season. She's an exciting mare.

Lady Breffni won a point-to-point before joining us and made it second-time lucky in a bumper at Downpatrick in June. This will be by far the softest ground she has run on, so that is a question mark, but she has plenty of ability and will hopefully run well.

Chepstow - Cerberus should run a big race

13:35 - Cerberus

Cerberus hasn't missed a beat over hurdles so far. He jumps particularly well and that really stood to him in his latest start when he won a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse. The strength of that form will be tested by A Wave Of The Sea in the Grade 2 at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day, so hopefully it will get a boost there. He'll have no problem with the testing ground and all being well he'll run a big race.