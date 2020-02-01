Joseph O'Brien: Leopardstown holds no fears for Castra Vetera

Leopardstown

Strong jumper Cerberus can run another solid race

13:25 - Cerberus and A Wave Of The Sea

Cerberus has been very good since he's gone hurdling, winning two of his four starts including a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse. He was beaten fair and square by Allmankind in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow and he faces another exciting one here in Aspire Tower. It looks a tough ask, but our horse jumps particularly well and stays the trip well, so he looks sure to run another solid race.

A Wave Of The Sea has all the potential to improve on what he has shown thus far, but he just needs to jump better. He got caught a bit wider than ideal last time, but he was ultimately beaten 35 lengths by Aspire Tower, so he has an awful lot of ground to make up.

Talented Gardens of Babylon leads trio

14:30 - Gardens Of Babylon, High Sparrow and Thermistocles

Gardens Of Babylon has looked as though he's been ready for a longer trip for quite a while and he gets his chance here. Whether stepping up from two miles straight up to three miles is too big of a leap remains to be seen, but I think he'll be fine over it. I'm not convinced he enjoys big fields, but it's worth taking a chance for a pot this size. It's hard to be confident in him, but the ability is there.

High Sparrow acquitted himself well in the Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. That run gives him a shot at finishing in the money here, but this is probably a more competitive race.

Thermistocles disappointed on his return to hurdling last time and is hard to have any confidence in at the minute.

Duo must improve for strong contest

16:00 - Shady Operator and Punches Cross

Shady Operator returned to something like his best when finishing a solid third in the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase at Limerick's Christmas meeting. I think these mid-range trips suit him best, but he'll need to show more to get in the mix in what is a stronger contest.

Punches Cross has been a model of consistency over fences and will be suited by this course and distance, but this is the strongest race he has ever contested. A career-best effort will be needed if he's to run well and with this being his first start since November, it is a tough test for him.

We're very much looking forward to this one

16:35 - Castra Vetera

Castra Vetera has always shown up well at home, so it was great to see her win as well as she did on her debut at Fairyhouse back in December. Tom Hamilton gave her a lovely confident ride and it was an ideal first experience for her on the track. It was encouraging to see the runner-up come out and win in good style since then and we think Castra Vetera has come forward since that run. A sounder surface shouldn't hold any fears for her and she's one we are very much looking forward to.