Joseph O'Brien: Isotope has best chance of my Tramore trio

Tramore

Needs to recapture her form

16:45 - Ubuntu

We didn't think Ubuntu would still be a maiden at this stage given she finished a close third in a Group 3 at the Curragh on her second start a year ago. But she hasn't been able to recapture that form since. She has been running solid races in recent starts and this is perhaps one of the weaker races she has run in, so hopefully she can get competitive.

Chance to put his problems behind him and compete

18:55 - Vultan

Vultan has progressed very well this season, but hasn't been helping himself by giving trouble at the stalls and has been withdrawn for refusing to enter them on two separate occasions this year. The fact that there are no stalls for this race made it attractive for that reason and he looks to have a strong chance on form, so hopefully he handles the track and runs very well.

Capable of winning

19:25 - Isotope

No. 2 Isotope (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 81

Isotope is a solid handicapper that ran well at the Galway Festival on his latest start. He appeals as being capable of winning off this sort of mark and this looks to be a nice spot for him. Hopefully he'll run very well.