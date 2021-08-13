- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Sheehy
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 81
Joseph O'Brien: Isotope has best chance of my Tramore trio
Just the three runners for Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien at Tramore on Saturday but at least two are in with a good chance according to our man...
Tramore
Needs to recapture her form
We didn't think Ubuntu would still be a maiden at this stage given she finished a close third in a Group 3 at the Curragh on her second start a year ago. But she hasn't been able to recapture that form since. She has been running solid races in recent starts and this is perhaps one of the weaker races she has run in, so hopefully she can get competitive.
Chance to put his problems behind him and compete
Vultan has progressed very well this season, but hasn't been helping himself by giving trouble at the stalls and has been withdrawn for refusing to enter them on two separate occasions this year. The fact that there are no stalls for this race made it attractive for that reason and he looks to have a strong chance on form, so hopefully he handles the track and runs very well.
Capable of winning
Isotope is a solid handicapper that ran well at the Galway Festival on his latest start. He appeals as being capable of winning off this sort of mark and this looks to be a nice spot for him. Hopefully he'll run very well.
