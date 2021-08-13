To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Isotope has best chance of my Tramore trio

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has two with a good chance at Tramore

Just the three runners for Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien at Tramore on Saturday but at least two are in with a good chance according to our man...

He appeals as being capable of winning off this sort of mark and this looks to be a nice spot for him.

19:25 – Isotope

Tramore

Needs to recapture her form

16:45 - Ubuntu

We didn't think Ubuntu would still be a maiden at this stage given she finished a close third in a Group 3 at the Curragh on her second start a year ago. But she hasn't been able to recapture that form since. She has been running solid races in recent starts and this is perhaps one of the weaker races she has run in, so hopefully she can get competitive.

Chance to put his problems behind him and compete

18:55 - Vultan

Vultan has progressed very well this season, but hasn't been helping himself by giving trouble at the stalls and has been withdrawn for refusing to enter them on two separate occasions this year. The fact that there are no stalls for this race made it attractive for that reason and he looks to have a strong chance on form, so hopefully he handles the track and runs very well.

Capable of winning

19:25 - Isotope

Isotope is a solid handicapper that ran well at the Galway Festival on his latest start. He appeals as being capable of winning off this sort of mark and this looks to be a nice spot for him. Hopefully he'll run very well.

Tramore 14th Aug (2m Hcap)

Saturday 14 August, 7.25pm

