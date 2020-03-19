Joseph O'Brien: Irradiate is in great order for Dundalk on Friday

Dundalk

Improved performance could put her in contention

14:00 - Line Judge

Line Judge is a filly that shows ability at home and made an encouraging debut in a seven-furlong maiden at Dundalk a couple of months ago. She ran a bit green and ended up getting shuffled back to the rear of the field before coming home quite well on the outside. Stepping up to a mile should be a help to her and, while this is tougher company, she receives 5lb from the previous winners and that can only help. I'd be very much hoping for an improved run from her and hopefully she can progress enough to get involved in the finish.

Juliet Rose could be set for a big race

15:00 - Juliet Rose and Presgrave

Juliet Rose showed good improvement from her debut when just being touched off in a maiden over this course and distance a month ago. She did everything right there and only got caught in the last couple of strides. That wasn't a particularly strong maiden, but this doesn't look overly strong either, so hopefully she can find some more improvement and run a big race.

Presgrave was a bit disappointing on his debut in the same race that Juliet Rose was second in and he will wear blinkers for the first time here. He'll need to improve significantly to get involved and it would be hard to be confident in him doing so.

Irradiate can shine despite drop in trip

16:00 - Irradiate and Tonkinese

Irradiate is a solid filly that got off the mark in a handicap over two miles at this track back in November. She ran well in another handicap over that trip last time, galloping all the way to the line. There aren't many options for her over two miles, which is why we've ended up back at a mile-and-a-half with her here. The drop in trip isn't ideal, but she is in great order and hopefully she can prove fully effective over it.

Tonkinese works better than his rating, but he has a quirk or two in him that make him a tricky horse to get right. He wasn't at all helped by a wide draw last time and he again has drawn a wide stall here. Shane will do his best to negate it, but that stall will make life difficult for him. If he can get a decent position by the first bend, he'll have a fair chance, but he'll need a bit of luck to get it.