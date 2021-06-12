Joseph O'Brien: Good chances at Downpatrick and Gowran Park

Downpatrick

Could be in with a big chance

13:50 - King's Vow

King's Vow is a useful horse on the Flat and he made an encouraging hurdling debut at Cork last year before disappointing on his second run over hurdles. This trip and ground should suit him and if he can belatedly build on the promise on his hurdling debut, he will have a big chance.

Strong chance with more improvement in store

Gowran Park

14:00 - Hadman

Hadman took a good step forward from his debut when finishing a good third in a strong winner's race at the Curragh last time. He should come on again from that run and with the return to this longer trip to suit him, he looks to have a strong chance.

Course, distance and draw in her favour

14:30 - Kadupul

Kadupul seemed to benefit from the drop back to seven furlongs when running well at Roscommon last time and this course and distance should suit her well. She has a good draw and looks to have a good chance.

Promising pair won't disappoint

15:00 - Music To My Ears and Dilawara

Music To My Ears has yet to really fire this season, but I wouldn't be giving up on her yet. She has dropped back to a fair mark and hopefully she'll get the bit of luck that a hold-up performer such as her will always need.

Dilawara is a nice filly that joined us late last year and has settled in well. Her owners have been very lucky with us in recent years with the likes of Red Tea and Mighty Blue, so hopefully this filly will be another good buy for them. We'll be happy if she shows good promise for the future.

Lovely horse is ready to go

16:30 - Comorant

Comorant is a lovely horse that won the Derrinstown Derby Trial when trained in Ballydoyle last year. We haven't rushed him since he joined us and he's ready to start off now. This looks a lovely option for him and hopefully he'll run a big race at weights that favour him. He'll improve on whatever he does.

Hoping for better on sounder surface

17:00 - Ulster Blackwater

Ulster Blackwater disappointed us on her latest start at Fairyhouse and I'm hoping that the sounder surface is a help to her in this. We've always liked her, but she has a bit to prove now after that run.

Sunday an option after Saturday run

17:30 - Sincerest

Sincerest will run at Limerick on Saturday and how she runs and recovers from there will dictate if she lines up here.