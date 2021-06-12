Joseph O'Brien: Good chances at Downpatrick and Gowran Park

Gowran Park 13th Jun (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Sunday 13 June, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Unconquerable
|Hadman
|Minister Of War
|New Star
|New York Dreams
|Once Upon A River
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien likes the chances of at least two runners on Sunday afternoon, one at Downpatrick and another at Gowran Park...
"Hadman should come on again from his last run and with the return to this longer trip to suit him, he looks to have a strong chance."
Downpatrick
Could be in with a big chance
King's Vow is a useful horse on the Flat and he made an encouraging hurdling debut at Cork last year before disappointing on his second run over hurdles. This trip and ground should suit him and if he can belatedly build on the promise on his hurdling debut, he will have a big chance.
Strong chance with more improvement in store
Gowran Park
Hadman took a good step forward from his debut when finishing a good third in a strong winner's race at the Curragh last time. He should come on again from that run and with the return to this longer trip to suit him, he looks to have a strong chance.
Course, distance and draw in her favour
Kadupul seemed to benefit from the drop back to seven furlongs when running well at Roscommon last time and this course and distance should suit her well. She has a good draw and looks to have a good chance.
Promising pair won't disappoint
15:00 - Music To My Ears and Dilawara
Music To My Ears has yet to really fire this season, but I wouldn't be giving up on her yet. She has dropped back to a fair mark and hopefully she'll get the bit of luck that a hold-up performer such as her will always need.
Dilawara is a nice filly that joined us late last year and has settled in well. Her owners have been very lucky with us in recent years with the likes of Red Tea and Mighty Blue, so hopefully this filly will be another good buy for them. We'll be happy if she shows good promise for the future.
Lovely horse is ready to go
Comorant is a lovely horse that won the Derrinstown Derby Trial when trained in Ballydoyle last year. We haven't rushed him since he joined us and he's ready to start off now. This looks a lovely option for him and hopefully he'll run a big race at weights that favour him. He'll improve on whatever he does.
Hoping for better on sounder surface
Ulster Blackwater disappointed us on her latest start at Fairyhouse and I'm hoping that the sounder surface is a help to her in this. We've always liked her, but she has a bit to prove now after that run.
Sunday an option after Saturday run
Sincerest will run at Limerick on Saturday and how she runs and recovers from there will dictate if she lines up here.
