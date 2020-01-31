Joseph O'Brien: Fakir D'Oudairies is my best chance at Leopardstown

Leopardstown

Chasers in the making have everything to gain from experience

12:50 - Home By The Lee and Assemble

Home By The Lee is a horse we've always liked and he's won three of his four starts for us. While the fall of Column Of Fire made his task easier in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last time, I thought he would have won anyway. The runner-up has won since and the form looks solid for the level. This represents a big step up in class but we are keen to find out where we are with him, so we'll let him take his chance. Whatever he does this season, he'll be a lovely chaser next season.

Assemble is in a similar boat. He's a real chaser in the making, but we think he deserves his chance to show us whether he is up to this sort of level over hurdles. He put in a strong winning performance in a maiden hurdle at Limerick's Christmas meeting and hopefully he'll acquit himself well here, but there won't be any pressure on him.

Fakir D'Oudairies has unfinished business

14:00 - Fakir D'Oudairies

Fakir D'Oudairies looks to be our best chance of winning a Grade 1 this weekend. We had three options with him and felt this was the right one for him. Notebook beat him fair and square over this course and distance over Christmas, but we do think that we didn't make the best of Fakir D'Oudairies that day. He is a strong stayer at the trip that jumps particularly well and being bottled up behind the leaders didn't suit him all that well.

We'll look to make more use of those attributes here and hopefully that will have a positive impact on his performance. Any rain that falls (or water that is put on the track!) will be a help to him. We can't help but feel that there is unfinished business with him since Christmas and we are all really looking forward to seeing him out again.

Top Moon can give a good account of himself

15:45 - Top Moon and Embittered

Top Moon has progressed in good style for us this season. Things didn't drop right for him when he was second at Navan last time, but I didn't think he lost much in defeat in the circumstances. I thought a 5lb rise for that run was tough, but hopefully the handicapper will be proved right and he'll continue to improve. He should be capable of being effective back over this shorter trip and I'd be hopeful that he'll run well.

Embittered hasn't progressed as well as hoped since winning his maiden hurdle at Naas, though the form of that race has taken a couple of knocks since. A mark of 140 looks high for his first start in a handicap hurdle, but we'll let him take his chance and this will give us a better idea of where we should be going with him thereafter.

I can't wait to watch exciting Eric

16:20 - Eric Bloodaxe and Risk Factor

We look to have a strong hand for this race and Eric Bloodaxe in the obvious one to start with. He's a massive horse that is a real jumper in the making, so we've been thrilled to see him win both his starts in bumpers as he has. His latest win came in a steadily-run race that didn't really play to his strengths, but Tom Hamilton made good use of him and reduced the risk of him getting caught out by the run of the race. He'll need to improve again to give away weight to a field of this promise, but he's a horse that excites us and we can't wait to see how he gets on.

Risk Factor is a great second string to have on our bow. We've always liked him, but it took him three runs to get the message. He was quite impressive in winning a bumper over this course and distance over Christmas and we think he has come on from that. His form looks to be a bit behind Eric Bloodaxe, but I wouldn't be ruling him out by any means.