Joseph O'Brien: Fakir D'Oudairies best chance of a Grade 1 winner on Boxing Day

Thursday

Down Royal

Alighted has the ability

12:00 - Alighted

Alighted has plenty of talent, but keeping him sound has been a challenge. He made a winning debut in a bumper at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting almost two years ago to the day, but we've only got him back to the track once since then when he finished second in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown. He seems in good shape at the minute and we'll be glad to see him racing again. He definitely has the ability to win a race like this, so hopefully he'll run very well.

Oscar should be in the mixer

13:35 - Touch Of Oscar

Touch Of Oscar took a good step in the right direction over fences at Clonmel last time. He is ideally suited to these races, as they are maiden chases for horses rated 116 or less over hurdles and he is exactly 116. He gives us mixed messages about what his best trip might be, but based on his last run at Clonmel he should appreciate stepping back up to this longer trip. His jumping has been good so far and if he can put in another solid round he should be right in the mix at the finish.

Hopeful to see him being competitive

14:45 - Edwulf

Edwulf is a real hero around here. He gave us all a huge fright when looking to be in danger of losing his life at the Cheltenham Festival back in 2017, so for him to come back from that to win the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown less than a year later was a very special day for an awful lot of people that have been involved with him along the way.

While he failed to recapture that same form afterwards, he has had his attentions switched to hunter chasing now and won a point-to-point for Enda Bolger back in October. He re-joined us soon after that and has been in good form at home. This looks a strong hunter chase, but he should find this company easier than the Graded chases he has been contesting for the last few years. He owes no one anything at this stage, but it would be a real thrill to see him being competitive again.

Leopardstown

Leopardstown 12:10 - Arthurian Fame and Filon D'Oudairies

Arthurian Fame came good on the Flat earlier this year and made a very good start over hurdles when second in a maiden at Cork last month. He showed his inexperience at his hurdles there, but we have been doing a lot of schooling with him since and will be hopeful that he will put in a more polished round of jumping here. This very much represents a home game for his owners, the Blackrock Racing Syndicate, and I'm sure they'll have a great day either way, but I'd be hopeful that Arthurian Fame will give them plenty to cheer about.

Filon D'Oudairies showed some promise early last season, but ended up being disappointing. We'll just be looking for him to make a positive return to action here and show promise for the future.

Entoucas' form can get him close

Leopardstown 12:40 - Entoucas and Tonkinese

Entoucas has been a little bit unlucky not to have won over hurdles yet and has run really well in both his starts this season, just being touched off by Thatsy at Navan last time. He crashed through the running rail just after the line that day and did his best to run over Pat Healy, but thankfully both Pat and the horse weren't seriously hurt. He has seemed in good form since then and while he faces some tough-looking opposition, his form entitles him to run well.

Tonkinese is our latest recruit for Syndicates. Racing and he has settled in well since joining us. His schooling has been good and we'll be looking for him to have a good experience on his first start over hurdles. Anything after that would be a bonus.

The Sea needs to be smoother

Leopardstown 13:10 - A Wave Of The Sea

A Wave Of The Sea has made a really good transition to hurdles, winning twice and making a good go of trying to give 4lb away to Cerberus in a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse last time. This stiffer track and better ground will both be a help to him and we are hopeful that first-time cheekpieces will also help him. They key with him is that he needs to jump a little bit slicker than he has so far. If he can do that, he must have a great chance in this race.

Boxing Day best chance

Leopardstown 14:20 - Fakir D'Oudairies

Fakir D'Oudairies looks to be our best chance of a Grade 1 winner over Christmas. We've been delighted with his two performances over fences so far and his jumping has been a particular pleasure to watch. It's hard to know what would have happened had Samcro stood up in the Drinmore, but Fakir didn't miss a beat all the way and was strong up the run-in. Coming back to this shorter trip shouldn't be a problem for him and any rain that falls will be a positive. Laurina will be a tough rival for him, but we'll be going in thinking we have a good chance.

Jack up against it

Leopardstown 14:55 - Jack Dillinger

Jack Dillinger has yet to win in six starts over fences and hasn't threatened to do so in his last two starts in handicaps. This looks competitive and he is probably up against it.

Leopardstown 15:30 - Risk Factor

Risk Factor has run very well in both his starts in bumpers, finishing second on each occasion. She was still showing signs of inexperience on the latest of those at the Galway Festival so you'd have to hope there is more improvement in him. He'll be meeting some well-regarded rivals here, but hopefully he can set the bar good and high for them to come up to.

Limerick

Limerick 12:25 - Ozone and King Pellinor

Ozone finally got off the mark when winning a mile-and-a-half handicap at Dundalk in great style a couple of weeks ago. He had previously acquitted himself quite well in two starts in maiden hurdles, so hopefully he can build on that here. If he can, he should be tough to beat.

King Pellinor hasn't been with us all that long, but he has settled in well and his schooling over hurdles has been solid. We'll be looking for him to have a good experience and show some promise for the future.

Solid chance

Limerick 13:30 - Assemble

Assemble battled really well to win a bumper at Fairyhouse last month. He looks like a horse that will enjoy this longer trip and his schooling over hurdles has been good. It's always hard to be bullish about them on their first start over hurdles, but he looks to have a good solid chance.

Limerick 15:50 - Etincelle Lioterie

Etincelle Lioterie acquitted herself well in a couple of bumpers last season. She was a little bit disappointing in her last run, but things didn't really pan out in her favour that day. She did well for her summer break and I'm hopeful that she is forward enough to run well on her return to action.

