Joseph O'Brien: Entoucas the first of several winning chances

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph's runners are at Naas, Lingfield and Punchestown
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien is hoping to start the weekend with a winner at Naas and also sends runners to Lingfield and Punchestown across Saturday and Sunday...

"It was great to see Never Before get off the mark in a maiden at Dundalk last time... Ben Curtis is in brilliant form, so hopefully they’ll run a big race together."

Saturday

Naas

Opportunity to get off the mark

14:47 - Entoucas

Entoucas has been unlucky not to have won over hurdles yet, but this race looks to present a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. He has been running well all season and with conditions to suit he looks to have a great chance.

Has the ability to make a promising start

16:32 - San Salvador

San Salvador has been showing up quite well at home and we are looking forward to getting him started. He is the first runner by a stallion called El Salvador that my father trained and myself, Donnacha and Sarah all rode to win at least once. Ana rode him a couple of times as well, but never won on him! This fella shows plenty of ability and all being well he'll make a promising start here.

Lingfield

Jockey and horse are both in form

15:30 - Never Before

We've been having good results with our British raiders in the last couple of weeks, but Never Before faces a stiffer task than any of the rest of them did, as this looks a smart handicap. It was great to see him get off the mark in a maiden at Dundalk last time and he looks to have enough pace to drop back to six furlongs for this. Ben Curtis is in brilliant form, so hopefully they'll run a big race together.

Sunday

Solid chance if he improves jumping

14:15 - Front View

Front View is a horse we've always liked and he made it second-time lucky over hurdles when beating Uhtred in a maiden at Cork back in November. We've had to be a little bit patient with him since then, but he's ready to rumble now and we're looking forward to seeing him on Sunday. This represents a step up in class for him and the hope will be that he can jump a bit more professionally than he has in his two starts over hurdles so far. He looks to have a solid chance and he should run well.

Punchestown run-in 1280x720.jpg

Form suggests he'll be in the mix

14:45 - Arthurian Fame

Arthurian Fame did really well for us on the Flat last season and has made a satisfactory transition to hurdling. Both his runs have been solid and returning to a right-handed track should suit him, as he can jump a bit to his right. This looks a competitive race, but his form entitles him to be in the mix.

Return to hurdling is chance to show promise

15:20 - Ballybrowney Jack

We've decided to revert to hurdling with Ballybrowney Jack after his latest unseating over fences at Thurles. His mark looks fair and the hope will be that he readjusts back to hurdles and doesn't spend too much time in the air. If he can do that, he'll hopefully show some promise.

Naas 8th Feb (2m Mdn Hrd)

Saturday 8 February, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Entoucas
Village Mystic
Fakiera
Hybery
Fourbi
Red Striker
Western Run
Gold Des Bois
Millyinthemiddle
Divine Approach
Fairway Finder
Enjoy Dallen
Rough Terain
Sirjack Thomas
Golden Treat
Ava Rose
Stormy Native
Galaxy Girl
Demophon
Her Nibs
Natural Breeze
Scullys Dream
Round The Buoy
Dubai Is Great
Feathered Gold
Royal Recital
Stowaway Lass
Twilight Girl

Joseph O'Brien,

