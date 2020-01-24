Joseph O'Brien: Edwulf to get a clearer run at Naas

Saturday - Fairyhouse

Early Doors faces tough test

12:25 - Early Doors

Early Doors finished second to Smoking Gun at Punchestown last time and probably would have finished a bit closer but for being hampered at the second last. That said, Smoking Gun didn't do much for the form in the Thyestes yesterday and he faces a very strong rival in Allaho. His form entitles him to be in the mix, but it would be hard to be bullish about him against a horse like Allaho.

Longer trip

14:10 - Global Equity

Global Equity is a lovely mare that ran a really good race in a Grade 3 hurdle at Limerick last time. She was giving up a lot of experience to most of her rivals there and would have probably finished second with a clearer run. This slightly longer trip should be a help to her and we'd be hopeful of another good run from her.

Sunday - Naas

13:10 - Millswyn

Millswyn was a useful horse on the Flat for us, but we were a little bit disappointed with his hurdling debut at Leopardstown where his jumping was a bit novicey. The main focus here will be to get a clearer round of jumping into him. If he can do that he should be able to show a higher level of form, but it might be expecting a bit much to give him a winning chance.

Clean jumping needed from Star Max

Naas 15:40 - Star Max, Ballyneety and The Gunner Murphy

Star Max ran solid races in his first two starts over fences, but disappointed at Naas last time. His initial mark over fences is similar to what he reached over hurdles, so he doesn't look especially well handicapped. We'll just be hoping that he puts in a clean round of jumping and returns to something like his best.

Ballyneety and The Gunner Murphy are both in similar boats in that they've been disappointing over fences so far. They have both been given what look to be fairly high initial marks based on the form they have actually shown over fences. Hopefully the handicapper is right and they run well, but it would be hard to be confident in either of their chances based on their form over fences.

Former hero finding his form

Naas 16:10 - Edwulf

Edwulf is a real hero around here and it was great to get him back on the track in a hunters' chase at Down Royal last time. Though, the race didn't really go to plan for him as he met with interference before the second-last fence that made things difficult for him. Hopefully he'll get a clearer run here and will be able to stamp his class in this sort of company, but there won't be any pressure on him from us.

