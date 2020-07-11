Joseph O'Brien: Calidus Mirabilis should be up for winning another at Dundalk

Sunday

Cork

14:40 - Dense Star

Dense Star was a little bit disappointing at Navan last time, but I'm happy to put that down to the ground being softer than ideal. Getting her back on a firmer surface should be a big help to her and if she can belatedly improve on the promise of her debut, she should be in a mix at the finish.

15:10 - Edessann

Edessann was a bit disappointing on his first start for us at Navan last month, but he might just have needed the run. His work since then has been good and hopefully he'll show more this time.

16:10 - Eaglemont and Liam's Approval

Eaglemont was beaten a long way in the maiden won by Serpentine at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago. He's better than he showed there and can hopefully show a good chunk of improvement with that run under his belt.

Liam's Approval is from a good American family. He shows ability at home, but I'd expect him to need the experience on his debut.

Cork 16:40 - Fame And Acclaim

Fame And Acclaim has shown good improvement in two starts this season without winning. He ran particularly well in a valuable handicap at Naas last time. He went up 5lb for that, but this looks to be a slightly less competitive race, so hopefully he can maintain his upward curve and run a big race.

Cork 17:15 - San Andreas

San Andreas did well for us on the all-weather at Dundalk during the winter season, but hasn't quite matched that form in two starts on turf since. He faces a tough task off top weight in a competitive race like this, but we'll let him take his chance and hopefully he'll run a better race.

Cork 17:45 - Crotchet, Unforgetable and Brook On Fifth

Crotchet was placed in Listed company last season and trying to get her head in front in a stakes race this year is our objective. She was a bit too fresh for her own good on her return to action at the Curragh and she should be able to improve on that effort here.

Unforgetable is another stakes-placed filly that we'd love to win one with. She ran well at Naas last time and will hopefully be up to running another good race.

Brook On Fifth was a bit disappointing in a fillies' handicap at the Curragh last time. This is a tougher race for her, but she has plenty of ability and we're running her in the hope that she can show it in this different type of race.

Dundalk

Solid chance for Shooting Spirit

15:00 - Shooting Spirit and Lord McZie

Shooting Spirit has been a bit disappointing in his two starts this season. This surface should suit him and if he can return to something like the form he showed on his debut last year, he will have a solid chance in what looks just an average maiden.

Lord McZie ran below expectations on his seasonal return at Navan, but should come on from that. This surface should suit and hopefully he can return to form and run well.

17:00 - Calidus Mirabilis

Calidus Mirabilis was a little bit unfortunate at Roscommon last time, as he was carried off the first bend and wasn't enjoying the track all that much. He has won around here in the past, so getting him back around here will be a help to him. He should be up to winning another one and with him having a reasonable draw, he'll hopefully go close here.

17:30 - Choice Of Mine

Choice Of Mine is a lovely horse that let us down for the first time in the Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh last time. It was his first run on turf, but that shouldn't have been an issue. It was just a bit disappointing. He's back at Dundalk now and it will be interesting to see can he bounce back. This trip shouldn't be an issue for him and we retain plenty of faith in him.

18:00 - Cursu Mina

Cursu Mina has been a bit disappointing so far, but this is the weakest race he has contested. He should be a bit sharper for his debut, as he was too fresh for his own good there. He has the ability to win one of these, he just needs to put it all together.

