Joseph O'Brien: Buckhurst is ready to step up at the Curragh on Sunday

Munich

Trip to Germany should be worth it for remarkable Patrick Sarsfield.

14:20 - Patrick Sarsfield

We have sent Patrick Sarsfield over to Germany for this Group 1 contest and we are looking forward to seeing how he measures up. His progression this season has been quite remarkable, with him improving 28lb in the space of just three starts.

This is obviously a step up in class for him, but he was impressive enough in Group 3 company at Leopardstown to suggest he can compete at this level. Munich is a lovely galloping track that should suit him well and hopefully the long trip will be worth it for him.

Curragh

Will need to run a big race to beat Magical

14:55 - Buckhurst

No. 1 (1) Buckhurst (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 152112-21

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Curragh 1/3 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 8lbs W. M. Lordan 2.78 10/06/20 Navan 2/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 12lbs W. M. Lordan 6 14/09/19 Leopardstown 2/9 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 4lbs W. M. Lordan 5.72 16/08/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.17 29/06/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Good 8st 12lbs W. M. Lordan 3.65 24/05/19 Curragh 2/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.8 12/05/19 Leopardstown 5/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs W. M. Lordan 30 06/04/19 Leopardstown 1/11 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.2

Buckhurst is a horse we've always loved. We've brought him up steadily through the ranks and after his third win in Group 3 company in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh, he looks ready to step up to the highest level. The Alleged ended up turning into a sprint finish and he showed he isn't short on gears there, but a well-run race promises to suit him even better. He faces a very tough task to beat Magical, but he has earned his shot at her and can hopefully run a big race.

Starting to fulfill his promise

15:30 - Winner Takes Itall

Winner Takes Itall has always looked a promising horse and he has started to deliver on that promise in recent starts. He was quite impressive in winning a maiden at Gowran Park last time and while the handicapper didn't miss him, he will hopefully be able to compete off his mark. This big field and galloping track should suit him and hopefully he can improve enough to run well.

Capable of competing here

16:05 - Edessann

Edessann came good for us when winning at Cork last time and a big key to the improvement he showed looked to be quieter ride he was given. This stiffer track and slightly longer trip will both be a help to him and I'd like to think he can be competitive off his 8lb higher mark.

Hope not confidence

16:40 - Lord McZie

Lord McZie made it third-time lucky when winning an average sort of maiden at Dundalk last time. The handicapper took a higher view of that maiden than we did, but hopefully he's right. This is a much tougher race for him and we'll be approaching it with hope rather than confidence.

Hoping to see positive signs from newcomer

17:15 - Dreaming Gold

Dreaming Gold joined us recently. He didn't show much on his only run for Denis Hogan, but he has been tipping away grand at home and can hopefully show more in this.