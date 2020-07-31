Joseph O'Brien: Zoom Zoom the pick of my four chances at Galway on Saturday

Big improvement needed

15:10 - Liam's Approval

Liam's Approval missed the kick and only hinted at promise on his debut at Cork earlier this month. He should improve from that experience, but will need to improve a lot to compete in this.

Big run expected from good draw

16:15 - Zoom Zoom Babe

Zoom Zoom Babe was just touched off at Killarney a few weeks ago and I think there is more improvement in her. This stiffer test should suit and she has a good draw, so I'd be very hopeful she'll run a big race.

Hoping for some promise

16:45 - Kauri Cliff

Kauri Cliffs is a nice horse with a good attitude. He wouldn't want the ground too soft. Galway is a tough track for a newcomer, but we are hopeful he'll show good promise for the future.

Could run well at track she likes

17:45 - Grace To Grace

Grace To Grace showed much improved form when winning at Galway last year and we are hoping that coming back there might spark a revival in her. The ground will suit and her draw is decent, so hopefully she gets a bit of luck and runs well.

