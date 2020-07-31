Joseph O'Brien: Zoom Zoom the pick of my four chances at Galway on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Zoom Zoom Babe was just touched off at Killarney a few weeks ago and I think there is more improvement in her. This stiffer test should suit and she has a good draw, so I'd be very hopeful she'll run a big race.
Grace To Grace showed much improved form when winning at Galway last year and we are hoping that coming back there might spark a revival in her. The ground will suit and her draw is decent, so hopefully she gets a bit of luck and runs well.
