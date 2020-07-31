To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Glorious Goodwood Tips

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

FA Cup Tips

Premier League Tips

Joseph O'Brien: Zoom Zoom the pick of my four chances at Galway on Saturday

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has four runners on the sixth day of the Galway Festival
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Joseph O'Brien has been in blistering form of late and he's looking to bag another winner or two from his four runners at Galway on Saturday...

Big improvement needed

15:10 - Liam's Approval

Liam's Approval missed the kick and only hinted at promise on his debut at Cork earlier this month. He should improve from that experience, but will need to improve a lot to compete in this.

Big run expected from good draw

16:15 - Zoom Zoom Babe

Zoom Zoom Babe was just touched off at Killarney a few weeks ago and I think there is more improvement in her. This stiffer test should suit and she has a good draw, so I'd be very hopeful she'll run a big race.

Hoping for some promise

16:45 - Kauri Cliff

Kauri Cliffs is a nice horse with a good attitude. He wouldn't want the ground too soft. Galway is a tough track for a newcomer, but we are hopeful he'll show good promise for the future.

Could run well at track she likes

17:45 - Grace To Grace

Grace To Grace showed much improved form when winning at Galway last year and we are hoping that coming back there might spark a revival in her. The ground will suit and her draw is decent, so hopefully she gets a bit of luck and runs well.

Find out the story of Joseph's career so far in the latest of Betfair's Serial Winner series...


Gal 1st Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 August, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aasleagh Fawn
Dark Voyager
Allora Yeats
Call Me Dolly
Wojood
Nightly Wailing
Grace To Grace
Wild Shot
Futurum Regem
Moving Forward
Andratx
Merroir
Isaiah
Son Of Hypnos
Wooster
Natahoolababy
Tuamhain
Ollies Wish
No Trouble
Day Dreamin
Sweet Affection
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Joseph O'Brien,

More Joseph O'Brien

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles