Joseph O'Brien: Big chance of gaining some Fame and Acclaim at Naas

Both have ability to get in the mix

14:00 - Tar Heel and Zoffany's Delight

Tar Heel shaped well on his debut at Navan and showed improvement to finish second at Tipperary last time. That latter race didn't really drop right for him and we'd like to think that he's even better than he showed there. He looks ready for this longer trip and will hopefully show enough improvement to get him into the mix again.

Zoffany's Delight showed up quite well on his debut at the Curragh before the lack of run told on him in the final furlong. He looks to have improved from that run at home and can hopefully translate that to the track in this.

Nice draw gives her a good chance

15:35 - Funny Little Ways

Funny Little Ways has been progressing nicely this year and shaped a bit better than the result at Limerick last time, as being a bit slow to start from a wide draw was far from ideal. She has a much better draw in this and if she can jump on terms, I think she has a good chance.

Good reappearance and he should run well again

16:40 - Fame And Acclaim

No. 9 (2) Fame And Acclaim (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 82 Form: 358-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Gowran Park 3/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 4lbs Declan McDonogh 23 03/11/19 Naas 8/22 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.87 22/10/19 Curragh 5/14 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.18 29/09/19 Curragh 3/19 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 5lbs S. M. Crosse 20.75

We were delighted with Fame And Acclaim on his seasonal reappearance at Gowran Park last time. Many of ours have been needing their first run, so for him to show up as well as he did was very encouraging. He should improve from that and this course and distance should suit him. This is a stronger race than he last contested, but I'm hopeful he'll run well.

Strong race but he should be sharper today

17:45 - Summer Sands

This is a strong race for the grade, but Summer Sands is well worth his place in it. He would have a solid chance based on his juvenile form from last season and while he was a bit disappointing on his seasonal reappearance at Naas, I'm happy to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope that he will be sharper with that run under his belt.