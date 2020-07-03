- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Declan McDonogh
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 82
Joseph O'Brien: Big chance of gaining some Fame and Acclaim at Naas
A relatively low key day for Joseph O'Brien on Saturday who will saddle five runners at Naas, and he's not without a chance of landing a winner or two...
"He should improve from that and this course and distance should suit him. This is a stronger race than he last contested, but I'm hopeful he'll run well."
- Joseph O'Brien on Fame And Acclaim
Both have ability to get in the mix
14:00 - Tar Heel and Zoffany's Delight
Tar Heel shaped well on his debut at Navan and showed improvement to finish second at Tipperary last time. That latter race didn't really drop right for him and we'd like to think that he's even better than he showed there. He looks ready for this longer trip and will hopefully show enough improvement to get him into the mix again.
Zoffany's Delight showed up quite well on his debut at the Curragh before the lack of run told on him in the final furlong. He looks to have improved from that run at home and can hopefully translate that to the track in this.
Nice draw gives her a good chance
Funny Little Ways has been progressing nicely this year and shaped a bit better than the result at Limerick last time, as being a bit slow to start from a wide draw was far from ideal. She has a much better draw in this and if she can jump on terms, I think she has a good chance.
Good reappearance and he should run well again
We were delighted with Fame And Acclaim on his seasonal reappearance at Gowran Park last time. Many of ours have been needing their first run, so for him to show up as well as he did was very encouraging. He should improve from that and this course and distance should suit him. This is a stronger race than he last contested, but I'm hopeful he'll run well.
Strong race but he should be sharper today
This is a strong race for the grade, but Summer Sands is well worth his place in it. He would have a solid chance based on his juvenile form from last season and while he was a bit disappointing on his seasonal reappearance at Naas, I'm happy to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope that he will be sharper with that run under his belt.
Promising sort. Very good third of 9 in handicap (20/1) at Gowran (8f, good) 17 days ago, running on late. Open to further progress.