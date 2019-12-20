Joseph O'Brien: Battle of Actium to have a competitive chance at Thurles

Saturday - Thurles

Hopefully runs a solid race

12:45 - Ballybrowney Jack

Ballybrowney Jack has been a bit disappointing on the whole, but he looks to be handicapped to win one of these when things fall right for him. The trip, track and ground should all be fine for him, so hopefully his jumping holds up and he runs a solid race. That said, it would be difficult to be confident in his chance.

A flicker of hope

13:55 - Flicker Flame

Flicker Flame has been running well without winning in maiden hurdles. While the level of form she has shown thus far leaves her with a bit to find in this Listed novice hurdle for mares, the risk-reward ratio for having a go at a race like this is attractive. She has very little to lose and an awful lot to gain, as sneaking some black type for her would be a huge result. She seems to like this track and will handle the ground, so we'll see how she goes. She looks up against it, but one certainty is that they'll never get black type unless they run in a black type race, so we'll give her a chance at it here.

Improved showing

15:40 - Battle Of Actium

Battle Of Actium made a solid debut in a bumper at Punchestown last month. He went well for a long way there and just got a bit tired late on. The form of the race has been working out reasonably well since and he should come on from it, so I'd be hoping for an improved showing from him. He's more of a hurdler/chaser in the making, but hopefully he can be good and competitive in a race like this before going over obstacles.

Sunday - Deauville

14:30 - Crotchet

We haven't managed to win a race with Crotchet this year, but she has run a load of really good races and most importantly picked up some black type at Dundalk two starts ago. This Listed race will be her last chance of the year to get some more black type in the book and having seen the quality of the entries, we thought it was worth sending her. The surface and the seven-and-a-half furlong trip should suit her well, so hopefully she'll run a big race.

