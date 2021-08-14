- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: D. B. McMonagle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Baldomero and Volarossa in the mix at Dundalk
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien provides the lowdown on his three Sunday runners at Dundalk including at least one with a solid chance...
15:15 – Volarossa
Can acquit himself well in strong maiden
Amortentia made a lovely debut at Leopardstown last month, only finding the more experienced Manu Et Corde too good for him. He showed plenty of signs of his inexperience that day and should improve nicely from it. This is a strong-looking maiden, but I'd be hopeful that he can acquit himself very well in it.
Best form would put him in the mix
Baldomero has been running well in maidens of late and this looks a nice option for him. The draw hasn't been overly kind to him, but hopefully he can work into a decent position and show his best form, which would be enough to put him right in the mix.
Improvement gives her a solid chance
Volarossa made a promising debut at Fairyhouse, but was caught out by the drop to five furlongs last time. Returning to this longer trip should definitely be a help to her and I'd be hopeful that she will have improved again since her last run. She looks to have a solid chance.
