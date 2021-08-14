Joseph O'Brien: Baldomero and Volarossa in the mix at Dundalk

Can acquit himself well in strong maiden

13:00 - Amortentia

Amortentia made a lovely debut at Leopardstown last month, only finding the more experienced Manu Et Corde too good for him. He showed plenty of signs of his inexperience that day and should improve nicely from it. This is a strong-looking maiden, but I'd be hopeful that he can acquit himself very well in it.

Best form would put him in the mix

14:40 - Baldomero

No. 2 (13) Baldomero (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Baldomero has been running well in maidens of late and this looks a nice option for him. The draw hasn't been overly kind to him, but hopefully he can work into a decent position and show his best form, which would be enough to put him right in the mix.

Improvement gives her a solid chance

15:15 - Volarossa

No. 2 (3) Volarossa (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Volarossa made a promising debut at Fairyhouse, but was caught out by the drop to five furlongs last time. Returning to this longer trip should definitely be a help to her and I'd be hopeful that she will have improved again since her last run. She looks to have a solid chance.