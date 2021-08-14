To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Baldomero and Volarossa in the mix at Dundalk

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Dundalk is Joseph's focus on Sunday

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien provides the lowdown on his three Sunday runners at Dundalk including at least one with a solid chance...

"Returning to this longer trip should definitely be a help to her and I’d be hopeful that she will have improved again since her last run. She looks to have a solid chance."

15:15 – Volarossa

Can acquit himself well in strong maiden

13:00 - Amortentia

Amortentia made a lovely debut at Leopardstown last month, only finding the more experienced Manu Et Corde too good for him. He showed plenty of signs of his inexperience that day and should improve nicely from it. This is a strong-looking maiden, but I'd be hopeful that he can acquit himself very well in it.

Best form would put him in the mix

14:40 - Baldomero

Baldomero has been running well in maidens of late and this looks a nice option for him. The draw hasn't been overly kind to him, but hopefully he can work into a decent position and show his best form, which would be enough to put him right in the mix.

Improvement gives her a solid chance

15:15 - Volarossa

Volarossa made a promising debut at Fairyhouse, but was caught out by the drop to five furlongs last time. Returning to this longer trip should definitely be a help to her and I'd be hopeful that she will have improved again since her last run. She looks to have a solid chance.

