Joseph O'Brien: Anything Will Do can compete at Naas on Sunday

Saturday - Cork

14:30 - Deilginis

Deilginis won over hurdles earlier this year, but her two runs over fences so far have been a bit disappointing. I think she's capable of better than she's shown so far, but it would be hard to be confident in her chance.

Sunday - Naas

14:20 - Midnight Run and Anything Will Do

Midnight Run showed a very smart level of form as a bumper horse and we were excited to see what he could do over hurdles this season. We were delighted with his winning hurdling debut at Cork where he beat Colreevy by a long way, but we were disappointed with him in the Royal Bond last time. The race wasn't really run to suit, but he was still beaten a long way. We've had this race in mind for him since then and hopefully he'll be able to bounce back to form over this longer trip.

Anything Will Do has been great for us so far, winning four of his five starts over hurdles. We've been taking baby steps with him to this point, but this represents a big step up in class for him. He's a horse that keeps improving and we can only hope that he is able to compete in this sort of company, but it does look a tough ask.

One that will enjoy soft ground

15:50 - Galileo Dance

Galileo Dance is a lovely big horse. He has a very good pedigree for the Flat, but was just a bit slow to mature, so going down this route should suit him as he looks like he'll stay well and enjoy soft ground. He's a bit babyish and I'd expect him to improve on whatever he does, but he does show ability and I'd be hopeful he can run well.

