Joseph O'Brien: A New Dawn leads my Leopardstown quartet on Sunday

Leop 21st Jun (1m2f Grp 3)
Sunday 21 June, 5.15pm
|One Voice
|Yaxeni
|Amma Grace
|A New Dawn
|Snow
|Ravens Cry
|Chrysalism
|Salsa
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his four runners at Leopardstown on Sunday including a promising pair in the 17:15 race...
"We’d be hopeful that Patrick Sarsfield can progress up the handicap ranks this season and this looks a good starting point for him. He’ll appreciate the ease in the ground and shouldn’t have any trouble with this slightly longer trip."
Leopardstown
Gorgeous filly aiming for positive debut
Pista is a gorgeous filly with a big pedigree to back her up. She works like a nice filly, but as always we won't burden her with big expectations on her debut. As long as she has a positive experience and shows promise for the future, we won't be too worried about how close or otherwise she finishes.
A New Dawn's form means she's ready for step up
17:15 - A New Dawn and Chrysalism
A New Dawn ran some great races in stakes company last season and was a little bit unlucky not to win one. I was happy with her return to action at Leopardstown a couple of weeks ago and she looks ready to step up to this sort of trip. Her form entitles her to run well.
Chrysalism hasn't shown as much as A New Dawn so far, but we'll go fishing for black type with her this season and hopefully she can sneak into the frame in one of these.
Good starting point for a lovely horse
Patrick Sarsfield is a lovely horse that joined us last year. He made it second-time lucky for us when winning a maiden at the Curragh last October and has since been gelded. We'd be hopeful that he can progress up the handicap ranks this season and this looks a good starting point for him. He'll appreciate the ease in the ground and shouldn't have any trouble with this slightly longer trip.
