Joseph O'Brien: Uisce Beatha has the ability to be competitive at Limerick

Leopardstown

Big ask this time round

12:15 - Fun Light

Fun Light showed up well for a long way in a strong bumper at Fairyhouse earlier this month, but was left behind by the big guns late on. He jumps well at home and will hopefully translate that to the track. It would be a big ask for him to get involved in the finish on his hurdling debut, but hopefully he'll show good promise for the future.

High Sparrow needs some improvement here

12:50 - Mortal, High Sparrow & Thermistocles

Thermistocles finished a close third in this race last year and went on to run well in the final of the series at the Cheltenham Festival. He fell on his chasing debut last month, so we have decided to revert to hurdling. We'd be delighted if he can run well in first-time blinkers, but it would be a pleasant surprise if he went close.

High Sparrow won a handicap hurdle at Clonmel on his penultimate start, but looked well beaten when slipping up on the turn for home back there last time. This looks much more competitive and he'll need to find plenty of improvement to get involved.

Mortal is rated 20lb lower over hurdles than fences and we thought it was worth giving the smaller obstacles another go. There is a fair chance he's just a much better chaser than hurdler, but it's no harm to give him a chance, just in case.

View to the future

15:40 - Forged in Fire

Forged In Fire is a lovely looking horse that is more of a hurdler/chaser in the making than a bumper horse. This looks a high-quality bumper, so we'll be happy if he can run a nice race with a view to the future.

Limerick

14:15 - Ellipsism

Ellipsism found improvement when upped in trip in headgear to win twice earlier this season. He never really travelled on soft ground at Navan last time and the ground could well be too soft for him here. We'll let him take his chance, but confidence wouldn't be high.

Uisce Beatha could be a dark horse

14:50 - Hardback, Shady Operator & Uisce Beatha

Shady Operator isn't the easiest horse to work out. We are trying him over a shorter trip with blinkers on here in the hope that he is suited by that combo. It would be hard to be confident in him, but he has the ability to be competitive in a race like this.

Hardback made a really good start over fences early last season, winning a maiden chase at Kilbeggan by a long way. He had a setback after that and it's been a long road back for him. Options are limited for him as he isn't a novice, so we'll get him started back here and how he gets on will guide us in deciding the next step for him.

Uisce Beatha sneaks in at the bottom of the weights here. His jumping has let him down in the past, but if he can keep it together in that regard and put in a clean round, he has the ability to be competitive.

15:55 - Fire Attack

Fire Attack is a well-bred and good-looking horse that shows ability at home. This looks a decent race, so we won't be burdening him with big expectations. A solid run that shows promise for the future will do us.