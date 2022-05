Yorkshire Cup

15:35 York, Friday

Live on ITV4

1. Stradivarius (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Made a successful reappearance in this in 2018 and 2019 and he's been a fabulous stayer over the years for connections. Last year's efforts suggest he's not quite the force of old but he still demands the utmost respect under a penalty.

No. 1 (1) Stradivarius (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.16 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

2. Max Vega (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Failed to win at three or four but emphatically put it right on his reappearance in the John Porter. Step back up in trip will be no issue and he's likely to give his running.

3. Tashkhan (Brian Ellison/ Ben Robinson)

Big improver for this yard last year, culminating with an excellent second behind Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup in October, finishing a place in advance of Stradivarius. Shaped as though in need of the run in the Sagaro Stakes on his return so better is expected this time.

4. Thunderous (Charlie & Mark Johnston/ Franny Norton)

Smart gelding who ran with credit in pattern company last season without managing to get his head in front. Showed the benefit of his reappearance in the John Porter when second in the Ormonde Stakes with blinkers back on at Chester last week.

5. Search For A Song (Dermot Weld/ Chris Hayes)

Very smart dual Irish St Leger winner and proved better than ever when adding to her tally in the Loughbrown Stakes in September. Reappearance second in the Vintage Crop at Navan last month was perfectly satisfactory and she is a major player.