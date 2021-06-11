York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

- Trainer: Ed Dunlop
Timeform bring you the three best bets at York on Saturday...
"...will be much more in his comfort zone at this level..."
Timeform on La Trinidad
Red Verdon has been struggling for form recently, but he has been a terrific servant to the Ed Dunlop yard over the years, winning nine times. He is a previous winner over this course and distance and even won this listed contest when it was staged at Doncaster in 2020. A smart performer on his day, he takes a significant drop in grade here and that could give him the platform to bounce back to his best and regain the winning thread.
Claim The Stars shaped encouragingly when third on his debut at Ayr 10 days ago, doing well to be beaten just a length given how green he looked under pressure. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is sure to improve with that experience under his belt. This looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt, with the booking of Oisin Murphy also catching the eye.
La Trinidad stepped up on his reappearance when sixth at this course last month, keeping on well to pass the post five lengths behind the winner. He has been dropped 2 lb in the weights since then and will be much more in his comfort zone at this level, contesting a 0-85 handicap for the first time since putting up one of his best efforts here last summer. He is a consistent sort on the whole and looks sure to give another good account.
Smart Stat
GIFTED RULER - 14:35 York
£75.74 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
