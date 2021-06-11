To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at York on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at York on Saturday...

"...will be much more in his comfort zone at this level..."

Timeform on La Trinidad

Red Verdon - 15:05 York

Red Verdon has been struggling for form recently, but he has been a terrific servant to the Ed Dunlop yard over the years, winning nine times. He is a previous winner over this course and distance and even won this listed contest when it was staged at Doncaster in 2020. A smart performer on his day, he takes a significant drop in grade here and that could give him the platform to bounce back to his best and regain the winning thread.

Claim The Stars - 16:15 York

Claim The Stars shaped encouragingly when third on his debut at Ayr 10 days ago, doing well to be beaten just a length given how green he looked under pressure. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is sure to improve with that experience under his belt. This looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt, with the booking of Oisin Murphy also catching the eye.

La Trinidad - 16:50 York

La Trinidad stepped up on his reappearance when sixth at this course last month, keeping on well to pass the post five lengths behind the winner. He has been dropped 2 lb in the weights since then and will be much more in his comfort zone at this level, contesting a 0-85 handicap for the first time since putting up one of his best efforts here last summer. He is a consistent sort on the whole and looks sure to give another good account.


Smart Stat

GIFTED RULER - 14:35 York
£75.74 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Red Verdon @ 5.04/1 in the 15:05 at York
Back Claim The Stars @ 3.814/5 in the 16:15 at York
Back La Trinidad @ 5.24/1 in the 16:50 at York

York 12th Jun (1m6f Listed)

Saturday 12 June, 3.05pm

Makawee
Roberto Escobarr
Ranch Hand
Red Verdon
York 12th Jun (6f Mdn Stks)

Saturday 12 June, 4.15pm

Bosh
Claim The Stars
Bin Hayyan
Gis A Sub
Bond Power
Grifter
Battyeford Boy
Betty Brown
Eulogise
York 12th Jun (1m1f Hcap)

Saturday 12 June, 4.50pm

La Trinidad
Lion Tower
Irv
Delgrey Boy
Little Jo
Defence Treaty
Bringitonboris
Rocket Dancer
Sagauteur
Give It Some Teddy
Yoshimi
Global Spirit
Waarif
Medicine Jack
Perfect Swiss
