York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at York on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at York on Friday...

"...should continue to give a good account from a fair-looking mark..."

Timeform on Paxos

Jadhlaan - 13:45 York

Jadhlaan still looked a bit rough around the edges when second on his most recent outing at Haydock, wandering in the final furlong and handing the initiative to the winner as a result. Still beaten just half a length, Jadhlaan sets the standard in this line-up if running to the same level, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating with further progress on the cards. He also has the benefit of previous experience at York having finished third over this course and distance on debut.

Duke of Hazzard - 16:00 York

Duke of Hazzard stepped up on his reappearance with a good fourth in the Diomed Stakes at Epsom on Saturday, looking unlucky not to finish a bit closer. He was forced to come from further back than ideal and also met trouble entering the final two furlongs, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a half lengths. A smart performer on his day, he takes a drop in grade here and really should take plenty of beating if running up to his best.

Paxos - 16:35 York

Paxos has taken his form to another level on the all-weather recently, recording back-to-back wins before coming up just short in his hat-trick bid at Kempton last month, where he lost out by a neck after travelling best of all. The question mark is whether he'll be able to carry on that improvement now making the switch to turf, but there is no obvious reason why he shouldn't on pedigree. He has the makings of a useful handicapper and should continue to give a good account from a fair-looking mark.


Smart Stat

DESERT EMPEROR - 14:20 York
19% - Ivan Furtado's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Jadhlaan - 13:45 York
Duke of Hazzard - 16:00 York
Paxos - 16:35 York

