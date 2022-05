NAP: More to come from Miami Girl

Miami Girl - 13:50 York

Miami Girl created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Newmarket 12 days ago, quickening to lead two furlongs out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by five and a half lengths. That was a borderline useful performance and the form is better than anything her 15 rivals here have achieved. With further progress on the cards as she gains in experience, Miami Girl rates a strong selection to maintain her unbeaten record before a possible appearance at Royal Ascot.

No. 10 (4) Miami Girl (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Search For A Song has strong claims

Search For A Song - 15:35 York

Search For A Song is capable of very smart form on her day, as she showed when winning back-to-back renewals of the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in 2019 and 2020. Admittedly, she could manage only sixth when attempting to win that race for the third year in a row in 2021, but her subsequent victory in the Loughbrown Stakes at the same course showed that she was still as good as ever. A repeat of that form will give her every chance on these terms and her reappearance in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan three weeks ago was very encouraging indeed, pulling clear of the rest as she passed the post less than three lengths behind the winner, Kyprios.

No. 5 (3) Search For A Song (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Mossbawn has a big chance

Mossbawn - 16:45 York

Mossbawn shaped encouragingly after five months off when third at Redcar last time, passing the post just half a length behind Il Bandito (who reopposes here on 1 lb worse terms) after going with zest for a long way. The pair who beat him both had race fitness on their side and Mossbawn is seemingly the type to improve with racing given that he won three times in the second half of last season. A BHA mark of 84 certainly looks workable on the evidence of his reappearance and he is fancied to show the benefit of that run to get back to winning ways here.