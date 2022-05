NAP: King of Bavaria can take listed spoils

King of Bavaria - 16:10 York

King of Bavaria lost his unbeaten record when making his reappearance in a listed race at Navan three weeks ago, but he still shaped with plenty of promise as he passed the post around four lengths behind the winner in fourth, running on late after being forced wide entering the final two furlongs. He has the makings of a smart sprinter this season and even the form he showed on his final two-year-old outing identifies him as very much the one to beat here for Aidan O'Brien, who has his team in red-hot form at present.

No. 3 (3) King Of Bavaria (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: El Bodegon the bet in Dante

El Bodegon - 15:35 York

El Bodegon achieved a smart level of form in five starts as a two-year-old, producing his best performance when last seen beating Stone Age by a length and a half in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October. The runner-up gave that form a boost when easily winning the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown on Sunday and the fourth Buckaroo has also won a listed race in the interim. This will be the first time we've seen El Bodegon this season, but he remains a colt to keep on the right side, particularly at bigger odds here than Desert Crown and Magisterial, both of whom are stepping up markedly in grade.

No. 4 (7) El Bodegon (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Strong Power looks overpriced

Strong Power - 13:50 York

Strong Power proved a total revelation on the all-weather at Lingfield earlier this year, winning three times and producing an even better effort in defeat when last seen finishing third (beaten less than a length) from a BHA mark of 95 - fully 30 lb higher than when registering his first success of the winter. He is back on turf today and it goes without saying that he is potentially very well treated from a mark of 87. That reflects that his best runs have all come on the all-weather, but it's worth pointing out that this will be his first time tackling this surface since joining Alice Haynes.