NAP: Garden Route can get off the mark

Garden Route - 15:50 York

Garden Route shaped with plenty of encouragement when third on his debut at Newmarket two weeks ago, doing his best work late on to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

That form sets the standard in this maiden on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and the way he shaped there suggests he is sure to improve with the experience under his belt.

By Galileo and out of a half-sister to a Group 1 winner in South Africa, Garden Route is bred to be smart and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 5 (12) Garden Route (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Hat-trick on for Atacama Desert

Atacama Desert - 16:25 York

Atacama Desert has won his last two starts in good style, first opening his account at Haydock in August and then defying a 7 lb higher mark to follow up over this course and distance last month.

He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, hitting the front entering the final furlong and gradually drawing clear from there to land the spoils by three lengths.

Still totally unexposed as a stayer, Atacama Desert is clearly going the right way and a further 8 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his hat-trick bid.

No. 4 (2) Atacama Desert (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Lots to like about Dusky Lord

Dusky Lord - 15:15 York

Dusky Lord proved a revelation when refitted with cheekpieces in the Ayr Silver Cup last time, showing much improved form to take apart what should have been a competitive handicap.

He travelled strongly throughout and the race was all but over as a contest after he quickened to lead over two furlongs out, leaving his rivals for dead from there to win by three lengths.

The manner of that victory suggests Dusky Lord was full value for a 9 lb hike in the weights and it could be worth siding with him again in his follow-up bid.