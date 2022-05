NAP: Gaassee a handicapper to follow

Gaassee - 13:50 York

There are no easy handicaps at York, but the Wiliam Haggas-trained Gaassee appeals as being ahead of his mark returning from a short break back on turf. He opened his account in style in heavy ground at Chester last year, and improved further to win his next two starts on the all-weather, the latest a handicap at Kempton by five lengths. There was plenty to like about that performance and, though this is a much stronger race, he is the type to climb the ranks for top connections this season.

No. 8 (7) Gaassee (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 94

NEXT BEST: Minzaal has more to offer

Minzaal - 15:00 York

This looks a good renewal of the Duke of York Stakes, but there is a feeling that Minzaal has much more to offer as a sprinter, and he is fancied to make a winning return before moving back into Group 1 company. He won the Gimcrack over course and distance as a juvenile but endured a truncated campaign last season, only making his return in October following surgery on a leg injury, but showing that all of his ability remained. He had some of these in behind when third in the Champions Sprint at Ascot on his final start and remains with few miles on the clock.

No. 6 (6) Minzaal (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Hardy can continue in good form



Fast And Loose - 16:10 York

The unbeaten Samburu is sure to be popular now making his handicap debut from a potentially lenient mark, but Fast And Loose has left the impression that he is ready for a return to seven furlongs on both of his starts this year, and also lurks on a good mark now sent handicapping. He was only just touched off by a promising newcomer at Pontefract last time, but still didn't look the finished article, and shouldn't be underestimated for a yard that have a good record here.