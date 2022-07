NAP: Flotus fancied to shine

Flotus - 14:40 York

Flotus proved at least as good as ever when third in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last time, keeping on well to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner. She is clearly a smart filly on her day and there should be more races to be won with her at around this level. The speedy six-furlong track at York should play to the strengths of Flotus and this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways under Silvestre de Sousa, who was in the saddle for both her wins at two.

No. 8 (10) Flotus (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Saleymm can gain deserved success

Saleymm - 16:25 York

Saleymm has been running well this season without winning, producing his best effort when filling the runner-up spot in a handicap at Newmarket in May. He ran another solid race when fifth in a similar contest at Epsom last time, sticking to his task well under a big weight to pass the post only four lengths behind the winner. It's surely just a matter of time before he regains the winning thread and today could well be the day from a 1 lb lower mark than at Epsom.

No. 3 (6) Saleymm (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 99

EACH-WAY: Strawman to step up again

Strawman - 14:05 York

Strawman had valid excuses for his below-par effort at Carlisle last time, ending up having to make his challenge widest of all, while he also lost a shoe. It's worth remembering how progressive he'd looked prior to that and the form of his victory at Redcar in early-June has certainly worked out well. He is still only 3 lb higher in the weights today and it will be no surprise if he leaves his Carlisle form behind to play a leading role.