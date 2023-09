A York NAP and Next Best from Timeform

York NAP - 15:50 - Back Emaraaty Ana

No. 5 (1) Emaraaty Ana SBK 7/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Emaraaty Ana struck at Group 1 level in 2021 when landing the Sprint Cup and he found only one too strong in that event 12 months ago. He also finished placed in the Nunthorpe and Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint last season.

Emaraaty Ana was disappointing on his first couple of starts this season but he produced a much better effort when runner-up in a listed event at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago, racing with more zest under a front-running ride.

He's probably not quite the force of old but showed enough at Newmarket last time to suggest he can strike in this listed event at a track where he has a good record (he won the Gimcrack over course and distance in 2018 and has been placed in two editions of the Nunthorpe).

York Next Best - 15:15 - Back Tropical Island

No. 3 (6) Tropical Island SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 83

Tropical Island made a promising start to her career when overcoming signs of inexperience and a troubled passage to land a five-furlong maiden at Ripon on debut, but she failed to meet expectations when only fifth in a conditions event at Goodwood 11 days after.

She got right back on track when runner-up in novice company at Ripon last time, though, missing out by just a short-head, and an opening BHA mark of 83 could underestimate her based on what she showed there.

She will have the assistance of William Buick in the saddle here and, with more to come after only three starts, she holds strong claims on her nursery debut.