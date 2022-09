NAP: Aleezdancer a sprinter to follow

Aleezdancer - 14:20 York

Aleezdancer was a useful juvenile, winning three times last year and highly tried at times, and he proved better than ever when opening his account for the season at Ripon last month.

He had been tried over further this season but relished the return to six furlongs, hammering down the opinion that sprinting is his game by winning with something up his sleeve. A subsequent 4 lb rise may well underestimate him, especially as he has more to offer at this trip, and a big run is expected back in three-year-old only company.

No. 1 (5) Aleezdancer (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 93

NEXT BEST: The Predictor has more to offer

The Predictor - 16:05 York

The Predictor ran into a very progressive type - who has won again since - on his first start at two miles at Doncaster in July and it is probably best to put a line through his next start where he made his effort earlier than ideal.

He quickly put that run behind him when opening his account in good style at Thirsk last time, seeming sharper with the cheekpieces back on and overcoming a positional bias to score with something in hand. A 3 lb rise looks lenient with that in mind and he seems sure to go close again on just his fourth start at this trip.

No. 11 (4) The Predictor (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 76

EACH-WAY: Lullaby Bay the one back in handicap company

Lullaby Bay - 17:15 York

This looks very competitive, but Lullaby Bay is well worth another chance to prove herself progressive now back in handicap company.

She has been very progressive this season, winning all three of her starts in handicaps, the latest in grand style from a 9 lb lower mark at Ayr in May. The manner of that success entitled connections to have a crack at a listed prize and, though she ultimately found it a step too far, she still went with plenty of zest.

Lullaby Bay has been freshened up since and may well resume her progress back in a handicap, while the booking of Harry Davies in this apprentices' event is a positive move.